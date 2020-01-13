advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Dave Ildefonso said goodbye to National University on Monday after two seasons with the Bulldogs in the UAAP.

In a post on social media, Ildefonso, one of the country’s best young talents, officially returned to the Ateneo de Manila University.

“Much of my heart will always belong to the Bulldogs and NU supporters who have been with me and the team in the most difficult times,” said Ildefonso, who started his message heartily by NU team manager Manny Sy, School , Thanks expressed owner Hans Sy and NU Community, wrote on his Twitter account.

“It is never goodbye. No matter where my basketball trip goes, I will always take with me the memories and lessons I have collected with the NU jersey. NU will always be part of the person I will become.”

The 19-year-old Ildefonso played high school basketball at Ateneo and helped the Blue Eaglets to a UAAP junior title.

Ildefonso also sees his return to Ateneo, led by Gilas Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin, as a step that will lead to more breaks for the national team.

“I made the decision to return to Ateneo to continue my basketball trip. My biggest dream has always been to represent the country at major international meetings and I think this is the best way to make my dream come true. “

On Friday, the 6-foot 3-Ildefonso was accepted into the 24-man pool by Gilas Pilipinas by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas for the qualification for the Fiba Asia Cup 2021.

