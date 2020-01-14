advertisement

Archaeologists were recently reminded of a particularly dreadful part of ancient Peruvian culture after discovering a mass grave consisting of skeletal remains.

Experts believe they have discovered the corpses of 227 children, all between the ages of 4 and 14, sacrificed to plunder the gods of rain and flooding somewhere between 1200 and 1400.

Other nearby sites found during excavations previously found another shocking but similar discovery; the corpses of over 100 children and 200 bulbs, just miles from the Huanchaco scene, believed to be similar in nature.

The thought that a civilization would justify killing their children in an attempt to change the weather is a stomach bug. The violent nature of the event makes it even worse to think about. Sacrificing your future to the gods in exchange for good weather is not something we have grown up with.

To properly “sacrifice” the next generation in the hope of changing the weather, you only need to look at the climate cult that has emerged and intensified in recent years.

For example, “Birth Strikers” are climate activists who have made the choice not to give birth to children for fear that future generations will suffer starvation, floods, extreme droughts or severe natural disasters, leaving the planet unsuitable for people.

The movement also aims to curb “overcrowding”, helping to preserve the planet by no longer having children who would receive the planet’s finite natural resources.

CNN Climate Weekend Meeting

Climate cultists have come to the attention of recent years in response to changing weather patterns. While we all have to worry about our environment, the inhumane behavior that is justified by climate change is what is most alarming.

This was shown to be fully aired last night during a CNN climate town event, in which several US presidential candidates took the stage to discuss our future and the relationship between civilization and the Earth.

Let there be no confusion, either: This is a cult of the day. When presidential candidate and US Senator Elizabeth Warren discussed the future of humanity, she declared, “What do we have? Eleven years, maybe …”

This eleven to twelve year figure comes from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report,

The problem with reports like these is that “weekend” reports of a similar nature have come up many times over the past few decades. A senior UN environmental official said “all nations can be wiped off the face of the Earth by raising sea levels” if the global warming trend does not return by 2000. This forecast, again made by the UN, was clearly out . .

Perhaps most famously, former US Presidential candidate Al Gore and his climatic classic, A True Truth, lacked the mark in many grandiose predictions, like that Mount Kilimanjaro would never have snow.

The candidates gave what could be described as “Green Authoritarianism”, greatly expanding government control and influence over people’s daily lives. It is not just a candidate who supports these ideas. It’s a mainstream.

Take Kamala Harris’s stance on educating the public on the “effect of our eating habits on the environment,” even going so far as to say that it would change dietary guidelines to reduce the amount of red meat you can eat.

Another point mentioned by climate doomsayers was abortion. The hot button issue was paralleled by overcrowding, especially in a question for candidate Bernie Sanders.

The question, which spoke of the unstable growth of the human population, was dropped on Sanders, to whom he gave an answer describing the idea of ​​funding birth control, as well as abortions in third world countries around the world.

The DNC’s acceptance of radical climate alarmism legitimizes day-to-day ideologists who are in full propaganda mode, pulling every trick in the book.

Brain washing of youth

Take, for example, climate figure Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate alarmist who has Asperger syndrome, along with selective mutism and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

The reason Thunberg’s role as a figure is seen as so cynical to some is because of how difficult it is to attack her ideology without directly attacking a 16-year-old girl. We have already seen a Canadian federal party leader prove – and completely wrong – an attempt to invoke her ideas and motives.

There is valuable criticism of Thunberg. The language she uses, especially the call for people to “panic”, is alarming at worst. But she’s not guilty of her behavior – she’s very young and impressive. It is unfair to attack him.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjsLm5PCdVQ (/ embed)

What is to be blamed, however, is the irresponsible preaching “the end is near” that has taken over the discourse completely.

How far will this go? Climate cult-backed ideas have lost much of their civilization, and it is beginning to become apparent that it may even turn macabre.

Take for example the Swedish researcher who promoted cannibalism as a solution to climate change in a speech entitled “Can You Imagine Eating Human Flesh?”

Behavioral scientist and marketing strategist Magnus Soderlund actually tried to break down “ancient taboos against desecrating the human corpse and eat human flesh”, referring to those taboos as “conservative” and declaring people’s resistance to him as a “problem that can be overcome.”

We have come down to the discourse that calls for birth strikes, abortion to curb the population and at the farthest end of the spectrum, human consumption of meat, all to save the environment. If the “human flesh” speaker seems unfairly humiliated with the DNC, then at least acknowledge that stores like The Guardian are promoting the idea of ​​eating worm-based replacements.

There is a way to have productive conversations about the environment. The way this conversation is held hostage is dangerous, and we must collectively find a better way to do so.

With that said, perhaps we should all pay more attention to Universal Basic Revenue Solicitor Andrew Yang who focused the conversation on current responses to the economy and climate change policy.

In his answers, Yang highlighted all the problems with our system, and offered realistic solutions to them. He did not demonize, did not hyperbole, but instead gave a rational head-on view of the issue that provided relief, knowing that these issues are not the uncontrollable bogeyman that the rest made him stand out.

Because at this rate, it is only a matter of time that some suggest suicide as a measure to reduce carbon emissions.

