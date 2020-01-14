advertisement

Dave Bautista has been a member of the Apple TV + series “See” since its second season, a person with casting knowledge told TheWrap.

“See” stars Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) and was created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). The series is directed by Francis Lawrence. Jonathan Tropper is Season 2 Showrunner.

Far away in a dystopian future, “See” sees that the human race has lost sight of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, build, hunt, and survive, as stated in their text is. All of this is questioned when a group of twins with eyesight is born.

“See”, which also includes Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks and Christian Carmago, comes from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The drama was renewed by Apple in November. “Dickinson” was renewed at the same time for a second season. Both series – and Apple TV + itself – had their premiere just days before.

We don’t have a season 2 premiere yet. Apple will be showcasing its slate on Sunday on the Television Critics Association press tour.

Apple TV + costs $ 4.99 / month.

Bautista, who plays Drax in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, is a multiple former WWE champion. He drove there with “Batista”.

Bautista was also a bodybuilder and even won his only professional mixed martial arts fight.

Deadline reported the casting news for the first time.

