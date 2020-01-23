advertisement

Rower Dattu Bhokanal’s two-year ban on fueling a race during the 2018 Asian Games was lifted on Thursday by the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) after the intervention of Narinder Batra, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Bhokanal was a member of the Indian Quartet, which won gold in the men’s quadruple race at the Asian Games, but later left the individual race halfway. It was banned by the RFI in March last year.

In his statement, Bhokanal had said that he fell off the boat when it overturned and that he was not well that day. After Batra asked the RFI to review its decision, the national rowing committee informed the IOA chief that the suspension from Bhokanal had been lifted.

“It has been confirmed that rower Bhokanal Dattu’s two-year suspension was lifted on January 23, 2020. He is instructed to prepare for the Olympic Qualification Regatta in Changju, Korea, April 27-30, 2020, if he is the best Skuller among those who are training will be determined after the right exams have been taken, ” RFI President Rajlaxmi Singh Deo said in a letter to Batra.

RFI’s decision to lift the ban on Bhokanal came just a day after Batra asked the national rowing agency to provide “all the answers” by Friday, otherwise the case will go to the IOC Disciplinary Commission.

At first, Rajlaxmi Batra had said that the case was being referred to the RFI Athletes Commission, “which had originally dealt with the matter and is awaiting comment”.

Bhokanal had contacted the head of the IOA athletes commission and the former long jumper Anju Bobby George last month, who had made IOA aware of the matter.

In a letter to IOA, Anju had called for a cut-off period for Bhokanal in view of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

As a result, Batra asked the RFI to review its decision and to inform it of the relevant rules of the national association and of the international body, under which Bhokanal was issued a “hard” ban.

