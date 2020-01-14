advertisement

Construction of a new road in the industrial zone can begin next month, after £ 1 million has been injected into the project by the local Local Enterprise Partnership.

D2N2 has agreed to contribute to the financial boost from its Local Growth Fund to support development which officials say will create additional jobs and solve traffic problems in and around Blenheim Road.

The first stage of the program, which will start in February, will see £ 10.27 million spent in total to create a new 50m wide three-arm roundabout on the A52 and a 720m link road long towards the industrial area near the aerodrome, named after the former RAF air base of the Second World War era.

This new access road will unlock what will become the next stages of development, which would involve the construction of a new business park and dozens of new houses on the land surrounding the road.

The project is a partnership between the Derbyshire Dales District Council, Derbyshire County Council and landowner FW Harrison, all of whom have invested additional funds for infrastructure improvements.

The partnership has worked for a number of years to deliver the program to this point and D2N2 President Elizabeth Fagan CBE has said it promises to give a welcome boost to the city’s economy.

She said: “Ashbourne is the heart of the Derbyshire Dales manufacturing economy and these much needed improvements to the transportation system will allow this heart to grow and improve the lives of local residents with a faster and more reliable transportation system . “

D2N2 is the private sector led partnership that promotes economic growth in Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

It has received more than £ 250 million from its local growth fund from the government to partially finance infrastructure projects that directly help the region’s economy and create jobs.

The Airfield Industrial Estate is the largest job site in the Derbyshire Dales and is occupied by more than 70 companies employing more than 2,000 people.

Once created, Ashbourne’s new business park will include nine hectares of serviced and ready-to-develop employment land, with the private sector committing to supply at least 60,000 square feet of new, high-quality work space. ‘by 2023.

The road improvements will then open up the possibility of new housing development on the site, providing up to 367 new housing units as well as community and leisure facilities.

The project is expected to start with site preparation and initial implementation next month. Completion of the roundabout and the connecting road should take place by the end of this year.

In the photo, Derbyshire Dales District Councilor Garry Purdy, Paul Harrison, D2N2 Chief of Capital Programs, Tom Goshawk, Jo Harrison, Councilor Steve Bull, Ashbourne County Council, the director of economic development for Giles Dann district council and chief of regeneration and policy Steve Capes at Ashbourne’s new business park

Simon Spencer, Cabinet Member of the Derbyshire County Council for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “Helping businesses start up, thrive and survive in Derbyshire is one of our top priorities.

“This project will unlock land to advance the expansion of the Ashbourne Airfield business park, providing new opportunities for existing tenants who want to develop and grow, as well as attracting new businesses, thereby creating more jobs in the area.

“I am delighted that we are able to lead the coordination of this project and I look forward to seeing new developments soon.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council chief Garry Purdy said: “This £ 1 million cash increase from the LGF is launching a project of critical importance to the future prosperity of the Dales.

“The delivery of the job site and essential infrastructure also opens up the strategic allocation of neighboring housing which is a priority for us as the local planning authority.

“In addition, we have identified the new business park as the main future place of employment in the local Derbyshire Dales plan, adopted in 2017, the site representing a third of all new job development grounds in the district.

“Ashbourne airfield is superbly located near cities and places of employment of national importance, but the big negative is that it currently does not have good access to the A52.

“The new roundabout and the connecting road will resolve existing road capacity problems and effectively unleash the enormous potential of the site.”

A spokesperson for FW Harrison said, “The Harrison family has been striving to develop the site for over 10 years and is pleased that construction of the road infrastructure is starting soon.

“The site will provide much-needed industrial space and jobs for the current occupants of Ashbourne Airfield to grow and also provide the opportunity for growth for new businesses in Ashbourne.

“The roundabout and the connecting road will constitute an essential alternative access to the existing industrial zone and will reduce congestion.

“We are a family business based in Ashbourne, so we have very local principles. Fredrick Harrison started the business and bought the site in the early 60’s and the family wants to create a legacy for the city.

“We look forward to continuing the working relationship with the district and county councils in order to accelerate the ambitions of the partnership to create jobs and the local plan for the local population.”

