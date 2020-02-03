advertisement

Uganda’s strategic fuel storage terminal will be ready by 2020. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The 70m fuel storage tanks, which are being built at Kawuku on the shores of Lake Victoria, are taking shape.

Uganda, through Mahathi Infra Uganda Limited, is building the storage tanks at a cost of $ 270 million and is expected to be commissioned in April.

advertisement

The reserves are intended to serve as a reserve for the country in the event of a crisis. Whenever the turmoil hits Kenyan cities, especially in elections like the one in 2007, fuel prices in Uganda soar.

Uganda still depends on fuel stocks from the 30 million liter storage facility based in Jinja and other private facilities for its fuel needs.

Mr. Paul Hansen, Executive Vice-President of Eastern and Southern Africa Vivo Energy, welcomed the decision to build the reserve tanks since the Kenya Pipeline Company increased its capacity last year by opening another part of the pipeline which proves favorable to players in the sector.

Capt Mike Mukula, President and one of the shareholders of Mahathi Infra Uganda Limited, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company responsible for building the fuel storage terminal and fuel transportation system for the Lake Victoria said the project would be a game-changer. in the country.

“This project will be a game-changer because we will be able to transport fuels on Lake Victoria from Kisumu, Kenya to Kampala using oil tankers,” he said, adding that “this (project) will reduce the cost fuel and its transport more than 50%.

Currently, petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline, kerosene and jet A1 are transported by road, making them expensive, susceptible to tampering, accidents and questionable supplies.

Across Lake Victoria, which is the largest water resource in Uganda, this fuel terminal will facilitate the transportation of fuel from Kampala to Kisumu since the Kenya Pipeline Company has a fuel terminal at Kisumu on Lake Victoria.

comments

advertisement