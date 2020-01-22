advertisement

Fife Pride organizers have announced that this year’s event will take place in Kirkcaldy on Saturday July 4th.

The festival, a celebration of LGBT culture, has quickly become a staple on the region’s calendar of events and 2020 marks its fourth anniversary.

Thousands of people flocked to Kirkcaldy Town Square for a day of entertainment last summer after a colorful parade through the city center.

This year’s extravagance will take place in the town square and more details on those happening in the main tent will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Fife Flyers ice hockey club have confirmed that they will support the Premier League’s first pride weekend in their home game against the Cardiff Devils on Saturday.

As part of the event, the Flyers invited Fife Pride and the LGBT + group from Kirkcaldy High School to join them at the Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy for the game.

The team will wear a specially designed Pride tape, which will be sold at a secret auction during the match.

Fans can bid on jerseys until 9 p.m. by submitting their offer in a sealed envelope to the game’s Flyers store or by sending an email to pam.clark@fifeflyers.co.uk

A spokesperson said: “The ice hockey community in Scotland is already an inclusive family that welcomes all newcomers, regardless of gender, ethnicity or sexuality.

“However, there is always more that we as a community can do to make everyone feel welcome and safe at our events.”

