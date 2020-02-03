advertisement

A pro-independence blogger who lost his attempt to sue former Scottish Labor leader Kezia Dugdale for defamation will have his appeal heard by the country’s highest civil court next month.

Stuart Campbell, who runs the Wings Over Scotland blog, last year sued Ms. Dugdale for defamation for a column she wrote in the Daily Record on March 7, 2017, referring to her “homophobic tweets”.

The £ 25,000 action tweet at the Conservative Party conference on March 3 this year said: “Oliver Mundell is the kind of speaker that makes you wish his father kissed his homosexuality earlier.”

Kezia Dugdale.

Mr. Campbell of Bath, Somerset sued Ms. Dugdale for defamation, but her request was dismissed by Sheriff Nigel Ross at the Edinburgh Sheriff’s Court.

Sheriff Ross said that even though Ms. Dugdale had defamed the blogger and was wrong to suggest that he was homophobic, his comments were the expression of a personal opinion and were therefore protected by the principle of fair comment.

Sheriff Ross also said that if he had ruled in favor of Mr Campbell, he would have awarded him only £ 1 in damages instead of the £ 25,000 he claimed.

Campbell was ordered to pay Ms. Dugdale’s legal costs in July of last year.

He appealed the original decision in September and a procedural hearing was held in the Session Court on January 31.

A substantive hearing is now scheduled for March 24.

Attacks on SNP

Launched in 2011, Wings Over Scotland is a popular but controversial independence blog.

But it has become increasingly critical of the leadership of the SNP in recent weeks.

Campbell even threatened to form his own pro-independence party to contest the list seats in next year’s Scottish Parliament elections.

And last week, he accused the heads of the SNP of pursuing an independence strategy that had “totally failed”.

In a long article published on Friday, he said he intended to take a two-month hiatus from the website and suggested that he could shut it down completely in April if Nicola Sturgeon was still in charge of the SNP.

