Curious about the return date of Evil Episode 13 or information about what’s ahead? This article has both, but we have to tell you that all of this happens in advance – the next episode (currently untitled) will be the finale. It airs on January 30th, and within that hour there are possessions, big decisions, and maybe a little bit of closure … mixed with some kind of huge cliffhanger, of course. There are a lot of great things to look at!

There is another thing to remember: Evil already has a second season. We state this here to reduce the frustration with the broadcast in two weeks. Why is season 1 no longer? This can make each episode stronger, but executive producers Robert and Michelle King also have a lot to offer. Remember that you are currently making The Good Fight as strong as possible.

Now let’s share some final details without further ado. CarterMatt contains the full Synopsis of Evil, Episode 13, with a little more information on upcoming topics:

David, Kristen and Ben judge whether a pregnant woman is possessed when she claims that one of the twins she is carrying is evil. Their investigation leads to a fertility clinic where they discover a connection with all of their encounters throughout the season. Kristen also questions her daughters ability to do bad when she realizes that she also uses this fertility clinic at EVIL’s first season finale, Thursday January 30th (10:00 AM-11:00PM ET / PT) CBS Television Network.

This finale should serve as an opportunity to celebrate some of the best things evil has to offer. This show is best when it bypasses the boundary between the real and the paranormal and at the same time lets the actors throw material out of the park. We don’t think the writers have to do anything crazier – or at least crazier than what they have done so far – to do this.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

