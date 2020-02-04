advertisement

The Irish data protection officer has launched an investigation into the search engine giant Google and Tinder, the matchmaking app.

In a statement published on his website, the data protection officer said that he had started the investigation after raising concerns about the way Google processes location data and the transparency measures for the data.

The DPA said it had received “a number of complaints” from various consumer organizations across the EU about how the search company processes the data.

Regarding Tinder, the DPC confirmed that it had initiated the investigation into MTCH Technology Services, Tinder’s company name, after “a number of problems” were identified by individuals in Ireland and across the EU.

Helen Dixon, Ireland’s data protection officer. Photo: Cyril Byrne

“The issues identified concern … the ongoing processing of users’ personal data related to their processing activities related to the Tinder platform, the transparency of ongoing processing and compliance with the company’s obligations regarding the requirements of the data subject’s right. “

Both investigations were initiated by the data protection authority at their own request and not in response to certain complaints, although complaints were received on both points.

More will follow.

