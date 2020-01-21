advertisement

The rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates has announced a massive North American summer tour with Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will come to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 29. Presale starts today and will be extended at 10 p.m. Thursday January 23. General presale starts on Friday, January 24th at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com.

“I’m really looking forward to a big 2020 tour,” said Oates in a press release. “If KT Tunstall and Squeeze are on our bill, it will make for an incredible night of music. I can’t wait to see you all on the street. “

Together, Hall and Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll and Songwriter Hall of Fame and also have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The guys are responsible for a number of hits, including “Rich Girl”, “I Can’t Do It (No Can Do)”, “Maneater”, “Out of Touch”, “Kiss on My List”. “You make my dreams” and many, many more.

In 1987 the RIAA recognized Hall and Oates as the best-selling duo in the history of music and they still hold this record to this day.

