advertisement

Darron Gibson has found a new club that signs a contract with League Two’s Salford City.

The 27-member international had trained with the club in the past few weeks and has now concluded a short-term pact.

Midfielder Darron Gibson has signed a short-term contract with the club

advertisement

Welcome to Peninsula Stadium, Darron! #WeAreSalford ford pic.twitter.com/UQo8VLYX3H

– Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC), February 6, 2020

Salford has seen a remarkable surge in recent years after being taken over by Manchester United’s “Class of 92”. They have been promoted four times since the 2014/15 season and reached the Football League for the first time last year.

Gibson has been without a club since leaving Wigan at the end of last season. He left Sunderland in 2018. He will play with the Irish Adam Rooney and Richie Towell, both of whom arrived at The Peninsula Stadium last summer.

On the club’s Twitter page, the former Manchester United midfielder said he was looking forward to the upcoming challenge:

🗣 “I’m looking forward to the challenge”

Midfielder Darron Gibson on his commitment to Salford City after training with the club to improve his fitness. # WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/GGtHy3sAvx

– Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC), February 6, 2020

I’m looking forward to a new challenge. I like it when the club is on the way up. I look forward to participating and getting started …

It is a challenge for me personally. I haven’t played for a while and I’m just looking forward to getting into the swing stuff …

The boys have been very good so far, I can’t fault them. Training was good, I like the manager’s ideas and stuff. I am happy and ready to go.

SEE ALSO: Michael Owen expects a clear winner in the Lampard / Gerrard / Scholes debate

advertisement