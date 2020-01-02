advertisement

When news of the death of former NBA representative David Stern came on Wednesday, numerous media representatives who reported on the league during his tenure paid tribute to one of the pioneers in professional sports.

Many cited the growth of the NBA as a global sports and entertainment company under Stern’s leadership as his enduring legacy. Star players were promoted to fans, not teams. Stern also praised how he helped Magic Johnson after his HIV diagnosis and tried to educate players and fans about the ways in which the disease was transmitted.

However, when someone dies, people often share personal stories and interactions to convey how that death affects them. It’s a tricky thing. Sometimes these anecdotes come out as storytellers that cause a person’s death instead of who they are likely to pay tribute to. The stories can also reveal something about the person in question, such as the kindness they showed, mentoring, or inspiration provided.

advertisement

Long-time sports business reporter Darren Rovell often has the opportunity to make himself or his access to a product of the story that has made him an unpopular figure over the years. When he told a story about an interaction with David Stern on Thursday, critics and critics quickly accused Rovell of wanting to advertise himself more than Stern. But Rovell’s anecdote (which he previously shared) showed how Stern was sometimes in touch with the media and how he dealt with criticism that he didn’t like.

My favorite memory of David Stern was when he didn’t like my coverage – especially how much I wrote about the league’s failed basketball. So he sent the ball to me and signed: “I didn’t know what to do with this discontinued model, so I signed it and sent it to you.” Pic.twitter.com/PmSoNXMfvS

– Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2020

The NBA’s attempt to implement a new synthetic microfiber toy ball long enough ago – more than 13 years ago, in June 2006 – that some fans may not remember that it happened. However, switching from leather to a composite material for the game ball – the central object in a basketball game that is handled by every player on the court – was not particularly good for the NBA.

Players hated it. They wondered why the league never asked them about the new ball. The moisture stayed on the surface of the ball and felt smoother. The microfiber also gripped the fingertips harder, causing peeled and broken skin. Of course, these issues affected shooting, the pass, and ball handling.

In December, Stern listened to the players’ growing objections and decided that the NBA would return to the old ball. (Listening to the players is one of the factors that have made Stern such a good commissioner.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ-VUvGDHh8 (/ embed)

Rovell was working for CNBC at the time and was reporting frequently on the problems with the new ball. In addition to the player complaints, the ball was also a consumer problem. Many prefer to buy the actual game ball used by the NBA, and have probably struggled with many of the same problems related to moisture and skin friction. Would people be allowed to return the ball for a refund or exchange for another ball?

On the consumer side, the composite NBA game ball was not a problem. Very few people returned the ball for a refund ($ 115) or an exchange – less than one percent of buyers, according to Rovell. Either people didn’t mind or they wanted to keep the ball as a collector’s item.

But Stern obviously remembered all the attention Rovell was paying to the failed NBA ball, and shot a funny shot at one of his most outspoken critics when he got the chance. That sense of humor – and willingness to hold a grudge – was another trait that made Stern a memorable figure as an NBA commissioner.

advertisement