While it appeared that Darren Randolph should return to West Ham during the transfer window, the transaction had been slow to get going in the past few days. The Premier League team has agreed a fee with Middlesbrough after the player has gone through his medical exam.

And yet there was no confirmation of an agreement. This appears to be very much on West Ham’s side, as Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate indicated earlier today.

He said the move was stopped because of medical treatment and even hinted that the deal could still fall apart:

Randolph is the longest medical in history. It’s incredible. Let’s see what happens in the next 48 hours.

He is a professional and an excellent keeper for us. He’ll be fine.

Will he go there to be No2? He is a No1. He is a top keeper. He hasn’t left yet, so let’s see.

Middlesbrough was believed to be interested in sticking to the Republic of Ireland international just so that the player himself could get on the train. Woodgate’s comments suggest that they are certainly still open to holding him back.

West Ham is on the market for Lukasz Fabianski as Poland’s injuries this season have proven to be extremely disadvantageous for his season. Roberto and David Martin played in his absence without arousing much confidence.

It is believed that concern about Randolph’s own fitness problems is the deciding factor, as the 32-year-old is out for a few weeks due to a thigh problem. David Moyes’ team would be tired of taking on another goalkeeper who was prone to injury.

Still, the deal is expected to close in the coming days.

This could be an excellent move for Randolph if he has a constant play time, which is not a guarantee. Mick McCarthy wants the player to be as sharp as possible after a big Euro 2020 final.

