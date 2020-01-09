advertisement

Darren Randolph’s £ 4m switch to West Ham has been delayed, so further checks can be done for a thigh injury that has prevented the Middlesbrough goalkeeper from doing so in recent weeks.

West Ham still expects Randolph to sign the transfer window for the first time in January, but the international republic of Ireland has yet to pass a medical exam and the deal is suspended for the time being.

Although the problem is not considered serious enough to stop the transfer this month, West Ham is cautious about finding cover for Lukasz Fabianski.

Randolph, who moved from West Ham to Middlesbrough in 2017, has not played since November 24 and the transfer has not gone as smoothly as expected, although the clubs have made an agreement that the 32-year-old will go to East London this week should return. The player, who has established himself as one of the championship’s top goalkeepers, may have to return to Middlesbrough for further rehabilitation.

However, there is great hope on both sides of the negotiating table that the agreement will continue to be implemented. Randolph has a good overall fitness record in Middlesbrough after playing 106 league games for the Riverside Club, and West Ham hasn’t pulled the plug on the broadcast.

Randolph has made it clear that he is in favor of seeing West Ham again, who is keen to sign a new goalkeeper # 2. They suffered when Fabianski retired early in the season due to a hip injury and the successor to the pole, Roberto Jimenez, was unable to convince. Roberto has fallen into the pecking order under David Martin and is for sale.

West Ham’s attempts to strengthen its midfield by signing an 18-month loan with an option to purchase from Gedson Fernandes of Benfica have failed. David Moyes, the manager, also has a keen interest in Stoke’s Joe Allen, although an agreement on a fee for the Welsh midfielder is a long way off. Stoke wants around £ 12m for Allen, but West Ham wants to negotiate a lower price. – Guardian

