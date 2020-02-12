advertisement

The “connection” of the Aborigines to their country is “inalienable”

Law Council of Australia President Pauline Wright says Aboriginal people “can never be considered foreigners to the country in which they are native.”

A landmark decision was made before the Australian High Court on Tuesday when it was decided that Aboriginal people should not be deported for criminal convictions after the federal government tried to push Daniel Love and Brendan Thoms back to Britain for serious crimes committed in Australia.

Ms. Wright told Sky News that the verdict was “a natural result of Mabo’s second decision dealing with inalienable rights and titles.”

She believed the High Court’s decision was “a principle that will apply across the board.”

“You have a special role and this connection is inalienable,” she said.

