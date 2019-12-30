advertisement

Based on Gordon Willis and Alan Pakula’s paranoia trilogy from the 1970s, Haynes and Lachman staged a visual world of the oppressive forces.

In Todd Haynes’ “Dark Waters”, actor Victor Garber is cast as the obvious villain, a lawyer with happy hands for DuPont, who prevents our hero Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) from discovering the truth. This truth is known before the film is released for one hour. Bilott soon has the internal documents that prove that DuPont knowingly poisoned a community and ultimately the world. Garber sits there with stone-faced silence when he hears how it is delivered. And then, apart from two short reaction shots, disappears. We will never see him again.

Later in the film, he is briefly replaced by DuPont CEO / Chairman Charles Holliday (Barry Mulholland) during a brutal deposition scene in which the spineless guy desperately wants to get up from his chair when faced with the unfiltered evil he has ruled , Although these two characters represent powerful forces when individual villains are weak and Bilott makes his path to victory impossible due to the soul-destroying burden, they don’t even appear on the screen.

Instead, Haynes’ film finds its true suppressive power through almost exclusively visual language. Together with his longtime cameraman Ed Lachman, Haynes creates a cinematic world in which the feeling of an unbeatable system stems from the film language they use to create an abstract nightmare that exists beyond the frame, but in which it can be felt very much. You don’t need an acting proxy.

Screenshot

In creating this sense of paranoia, three films from the 1970s were crucial for Haynes: “Klute”, “The Parallax View” and “All the President’s Men”, which the cinematographer Gordon Willis made for director Alan Pakula.

“What is special about this parulaia trilogy by Pakula and Willis is that you are very aware of the space – the interior, the public space and the corporate space,” said Haynes in an interview with IndieWire. “You feel this conspiracy of space that seems to isolate and restrict these issues. They look more lonely and isolated as the stories unfold. “

Haynes even has his own paranoid parking garage scene, which could have come directly from a Pakula film. Bilott’s simple attempt to leave the empty DuPont garage – by editing, illuminating and highlighting the hidden sense of space – is life-threatening. In the further course of the film, Bilott’s law firm, which was built 10 floors above the actual taffeta law firm, becomes a modern update of German Expressionism.

Screenshot

“Everything in this film started with a very specific touchstone of where we were,” said Haynes. “What the taft law offices actually looked like was visually so provocative that they seem to reproduce the feeling of searching for and blocking light and the sudden opening of space. Strange claustrophobic rooms or labyrinthine corridors, 45-degree corridors, triangular conference rooms and irregular windows with very few right angles and suddenly surprising shadow pockets. This would have been our aesthetic choice if it weren’t for Taft Law’s law firms, but that’s what Rob looked like every day. “

These locations fit perfectly with the Willis-like compositions that Lachman would create for Haynes. Willis was so much more than the extreme darkness for which he became famous in “The Godfather”. He used the dark to create incredibly complex compositions.

“These (Pakula-Willis) films meet the requirement for the audience to watch the story told and the way Willis creates these types of layered tableaus,” said Lachman. “He lets the audience complete the picture. There is some respect for the process. Then I wanted to capture the naturalism of the world, but always in a kind of heightened realism. “

Screenshot

Both Lachman and Haynes believed that the way of observation fit the procedural story in which the audience learns the information alongside Bilott. While both admired Michael Mann’s great whistleblower film “The Insider”, Mann’s intense subjectivity was wrong for the “emotional coolness” Haynes wanted.

“We observe that not only is the story figured out and what you do about it, but what those characters do next when the story is revealed to them,” said Haynes. “Ultimately, you can feel this incredibly slow pain at the cost of those people who dare to challenge these power systems. But ultimately experience is shifted to a systemic point of view. Hence the feeling of space and location, the color palette and the feeling that there is no mobility. There is no great speed in these films. “

While most films are getting faster on the way to graduation, “Dark Waters” almost slows down. Time is literally getting longer – Bilott is forced to wait years for the results of the iron case he presents and the mountains of medical evidence he has gathered. Lachman believes that in this overwhelming third act, in which you feel that the system will win even if it “loses”, Haynes shows why he was the perfect director to tell this story.

Screenshot

“And then it becomes more like a character screening of all of these characters, their own isolation, like Rob’s isolation against the company (the farmer played by Bill Camp who sued DuPont) Wilbers isolation against the community,” said Lachman. “It really does what Todd was always interested in, the outsider, but we’re all outsiders now.”

The isolation is also reflected in Lachman’s use of color. Filming in the winter was not a Haynes choice but a necessity for the production schedule, but he and Lachman decided to use it to do justice to the film’s emotional coolness. In addition to the actual cold dyeing, Lachman also wanted to include the chemical process of history in his photography.

“I wanted the pictures to get dirty. I wanted the pictures to feel contaminated, ”said Lachman. “I wanted there to be progress where you go from law firms to Wilbur’s Farm, the world is starting to change.”

Screenshot

Where so many films simply desaturate or turn the digital dial to give the film a lifeless color palette, Lachman instead played with color temperature to create his toxic world. As in his “Wonderstruck” in the 70s, he partially exposed pictures for tungsten lights outdoors and vice versa inside. But he didn’t make the usual mistake of leaning too far into the cool.

“The film is cool overall, be it weather, temperament or the environment, but also the emotions of the story, which are somehow interrupted by heat versus the cool,” said Lachman. “I always said that. If you use a color, a palette, you lose the feeling of seeing that color. Colors are always seen in relation to each other, also in relation to one scene to the next. This warmth is not a friendly, inviting one Warmth. It looks more yellow-green than red-orange. “

Lachman and Haynes always preferred to shoot on film, a fight they lost in that film. Besides being her preferred medium, Lachman felt that he could have better told a story about a chemical process by visually reflecting it in the chemical process of shooting at celluloid.

Screenshot

“It was the first time that Ed and I made a film with digital cameras, and of course we wanted to make a film,” said Haynes. “We love to mess it up, so we like films, lack of clarity, lack of sharpness, and the way light plays through old cooking lenses that we use. The imperfections in vision are more interesting than corrected, hyper-realized ones , hyper-surreal visibility. “

Not surprisingly, Lachman, with his hand tied behind the back of the digital work, still figured out how to get Dark Waters to that point. In addition to the older spherical lenses, he shot with the lowest resolution (2.8K) they could get through and found a way to create the look they wanted by playing with the color temperature and pressing the exposure.

“I tried to do everything to make the picture worse,” said Lachman. “But always in camera as much as possible, always from the world that Todd puts in front of the camera.”

Screenshot

Ultimately, there are still conventions for films like “Dark Waters”. The story of the little guy competing against the big guy, the whistleblower who fights for the truth, is only told because they have won and cut a victory in real life through the corporate system that implies the truth. But the visual interconnection that Haynes and Lachman create is so strong that the victory in the film is deliberately designed so that it doesn’t feel so cathartic.

“I love the success Rob gets in this film, it means something to me, I think it is hugely important,” said Haynes. “But the message he gets at the end of the film that we’ve been waiting for and suffering is the saddest good news. There’s a feeling of holy shit, that’s our world, but what are you doing about it?”

