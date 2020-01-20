advertisement

We hear that the word “restart” is used a lot in the context of Hollywood films, and its use can often be confusing because it is inconsistent – sometimes it means one, sometimes it seems to mean something completely different. This is because there are two main variants for the restart – the “hard” restart and the “soft” restart – and the media representatives often do not differentiate between the two ideas. A hard restart is like “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, which is just a complete restart of a franchise from scratch – none of the previous films happened. On the other hand, a gentle restart is a continuation of the existing history of the franchise, which carries out a kind of universal reset. “Terminator: Dark Fate” is based on the two original “Terminator” films, but starts a new, separate story that could take the series in a new direction and break out of the form that has defined it for so long.

Part of this film’s attempt to wipe slate is to get rid of some of the franchise’s existing x-factors. One of these victims is John Connor, the hero who leads human remains in a successful uprising against Skynet after Skynet destroyed the world on the last day.

John has been a key figure in all five of the previous “Terminator” films – including the first one, although he didn’t actually appear in that film. But in “Dark Fate” he was killed right at the beginning of the film and is the victim of another Arnold Schwarzenegger terminator, as his mother, Sarah (Linda Hamilton), watches.

It’s a pretty surprising twist for those of us who have been chasing this franchise for so long, but not as catastrophic as it may seem. Let’s resolve John Connor’s murder in the context of the new direction Dark Fate is trying to take us.

The big picture of this new film is that Skynet was really defeated in “T2” but another AI was rising, causing its own doomsday sometime in the future and the same time loop from the first film happens again but with other people.

The symmetry between the entire time loop in “The Terminator” and “T2” is thorough. Another AI will not only rise to destroy the world, but another heroine – in this case Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) – will rise to save her. Do not worry.

While the creators behind “Dark Fate” apparently intended that the film only continue with the first two films and ignore the other films, novels, the TV show and everything else, this approach is spiritually consistent with the many other stories, who have experienced from the “Terminator” universe and granted its time cycle at least semi-coherence. It’s like, as the T-800 explains in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, “Judgment Day is inevitable”. Or as Skynet explains in the novel “T2: Ascending Storm”: “There seems to be a certain elasticity to the story; Time travel can bend the fabric, but they want to jump back. “

The idea there is that all these time travel can change the past, but the story will eventually correct itself. So machines will always destroy civilization and people will always win in the end. I don’t know that “Dark Fate” drives this idea in the same words as these other stories, but it definitely works the same way as in the movie. In that sense, it probably didn’t matter whether John Conner survived in the past – no matter what, in the end someone would have led humanity to victory.

All 6 ‘Terminator’ Movies, Worst Rated (Photos)

James Cameron’s breakout film “The Terminator” may not have been a hit in theaters, but it was such an iconic favorite on home videos that it created one of the largest and most lucrative film franchises in history. With “Terminator: Dark Fate” we watch all six feature films in the saga in cinemas and see how they compare.

6. “Terminator Salvation” (2009)

The fourth “Terminator” film has a great cast – Christian Bale, Anton Yelchin, Bryce Dallas Howard and Helena Bonham Carter – and a clever idea to give all time travelers a break and actually reenact one of these post-apocalyptic thrillers for a change of apocalypse. Unfortunately, director McG is more interested in chaotic actions than stories, the new revelations about the universe cause a moan, and Sam Worthington’s unforgettable protagonist, a survivor with a secret, takes the film fans valuable time waiting for a film that is finally in the future will be seen with John Connor, and who has been unsuccessful in almost every way.

5. “Terminator Genisys” (2015)

Alan Taylor’s failed attempt to restart the “Terminator” franchise is like a whole series of fan theories thrown into a blender. Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) travels back in time to save Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) and discovers that she partnered with a terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) years ago and is also able to protect herself. The timeline is deliberately a mess, and it’s up to you to fix it. There are some interesting ideas in “Terminator Genisys”, but so far the film only works if you are dependent on the details of the franchise. The real story crumbles quickly as Courtney and Clarke can’t catch the magic of the original characters, and an action that prepares everything for future sequels and very, very little profit.

4. “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003)

Jonathan Mostow’s entry into the “Terminator” franchise is better than the reputation suggests. It follows the classic formula in an unexpected way and develops into a blatant finale that finally solves the paradox that underlies the franchise: if Skynet was only built because Skynet broadcasted A Terminator in the past. How was Skynet built? Nick Stahl takes on the role of John Connor, Claire Danes plays the woman who will become his deputy one day, and Arnold Schwarzenegger must protect her from a new generation of Terminator, the TX, played by Kristanna Loken with menace and unusual physicality , The action sequences are phenomenal – the chase is one of the highlights of the series – but the humor wears off and the fast pace leaves little time to connect with the characters. “Terminator 3” isn’t a bad movie, and yet it can’t help but look below average compared to the first two.

3. Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

The recent attempt to restart the franchise and ignore all but the first two films is an absolute winner. In a story, Tim Miller (“Deadpool”) takes on the role of a new terminator who comes back in time to kill a young woman named Dani (Natalia Reyes) who is protected by a new type of cyborg (Mackenzie Davis) and Sarah Connor herself (Linda Hamilton). The story meets familiar beats, but the characters are rich and diverse, and the film treats its contemporary background as a kind of science fiction dystopia that films like the first “Terminator” warned us about. Fantastic action, unforgettable characters, surprising humor and impressive relevance. “Terminator: Dark Fate” doesn’t play like a cash-in sequel, a fan fiction or even a mixed bag. It’s a really great “Terminator” movie.

2. “The Terminator” (1984)

James Cameron’s original film, inspired by the works of Harlan Ellison, plays just like a horror film like a science fiction action film. Linda Hamilton plays Sarah Connor, a meek waitress who doesn’t notice that she should be destroyed by a future high-tech robot played by a terribly cold Arnold Schwarzenegger. Only Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), a highly committed soldier of the future, can save her before the Terminator ends her life and prevents her son from saving the future from the tyranny of the machines. Bold, violent, idea-driven filmmaking with practical effects so impressive that you hardly know it’s a low-budget production. Everything about “The Terminator” feels epic. At least it was until the sequel appeared and redefined what could be “epic”.

1. “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1990)

Cameron’s sequel raised the bar for action films and visual effects and resumed much of the original’s plot (even part of the dialogue is the same). Sarah Connor trained her son John (Eddie Furlong) as a hero of the revolution for years before she was institutionalized for her paranoid fantasies and paramilitary acts of terrorism. But when John is attacked by a new liquid metal T-1000 (Robert Patrick) and saved by an older heroic model (Schwarzenegger), John realizes that she was right all along. Together they try to change the future, to kill a machine that cannot be killed and to make seemingly impossible pictures and actions plausible. You were successful. “Terminator 2” may be a kind of retreading, but it is a unique, ambitious unit. not only one of the best science fiction films, but also one of the best action films and one of the greatest spectacles in film history.

Where does “Terminator: Dark Fate” stand among its predecessors?

