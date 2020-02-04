advertisement

In February, Valentine’s Day is the next big holiday on the calendar – and Kate Middleton is ready.

The Duchess of Cambridge left South Wales today in a chic ensemble in shades of red and pink.

Kate stuck to her typical classy-chic formula and wore a dark blue double-breasted Hobbs coat over a red midi dress.

Kate Middleton and Prince William out and about in South Wales, Britain on February 4th.

CREDIT: Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

The Duchess wore flat black knee-high boots by Stuart Weitzman on her feet. The shoes are available on Bloomingdales.com for $ 675.

The Valentine’s Day feeling came thanks to their accessories: a structured red Mulberry clutch and a pink and red Beulah London scarf with abstract hearts.

connected

Kate was accompanied by husband Prince William, who looked neat in a layered look. The Duke of Cambridge was wearing a dark blue patterned blazer with a green sweater, blue shirt and dark blue pants. As footwear, William chose a pair of dark suede lace-up shoes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in South Wales, Britain on February 4th.

CREDIT: DAVID HARTLEY / Shutterstock

Kate is known to prefer British brands including Alexander McQueen, Catherine Walker and L.K. Bennett. When it comes to shoes, the University of St. Andrews alum is often seen in pointed pumps by Jimmy Choo, Rupert Sanderson and Gianvito Rossi.

