Daredevil actor Rosario Dawson recently campaigned to keep Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano alive.

Dawson wrote in a simple post on Twitter: “Tell’em #AhsokaLives.”

– Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson), January 12, 2020

While Ahsoka may be alive during The Mandalorian events, considering the events of The Rise of the Skywalker, the character died between her last appearance in Star Wars Rebels and The Rise of Skywalker.

Tano’s voice is heard alongside a line of dead Jedi encouraging Rey to continue fighting Palpatine. The conclusion from the scene is that Tano died. If Tano were still alive in this scene, she would be the only living Jedi to give advice.

Even more interesting about the scene is that Tano is technically not a member of the Jedi order. She decided to abandon the Jedi after being wrongly accused of bombing the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

While it looks like Ahsoka had died by the time the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker happened, Star Wars Rebels and Clone Wars maestro Dave Filoni teased that Ahsoka may not be really dead.

At Christmas Filoni tweeted: “I thought of you all on this beautiful morning, Happy Holidays! – Dave “

It contained a photo of Ahsoka addressing Gandalf from Lord of the Rings. Gandalf tells Ahsoka: “People thought I was dead too. Look how that turned out …”

I thought of you all this beautiful morning, Happy Holidays!

– Dave pic.twitter.com/WpD0kKMbfk

– Dave Filoni (@dave_filoni) December 25, 2019

Given Filoni’s tweet, it seems pretty unclear whether Ahsoka actually died as a result of The Rise of Skywalker’s events.

To complement Filoni’s hopeful message, there have been rumors in recent weeks that Lucasfilm and Disney are working on a sequel to the Star Wars rebels in which Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren will try to find Ezra Bridger.

What do you think of Rosario Dawson’s tweet? Do you think Ahsoka is still in the time of The Rise of Skywalker? Do you think she wants to get a live action role for Ahsoka Tano?

