The new USA series uses the foundation of Megan Abbott’s novel to show a cheering team and a city that is shaken to the core by an unexpected danger.

Even before the blood flows, “Dare Me” is a show dripping from fear of a possible danger. The main characters are members and leaders of a high school cheerleading team, and whenever they or one of their groups fly through the air, a safe landing is never guaranteed. Watching these flight maneuvers against a sea of ​​psychological chaos is the contrast that gives this USA series not only its fear, but also its art. It’s the kind of slow churn vice grip you’d expect from a show based on Megan Abbott’s novel of the same name, in which Addy Hanlon describes the circumstances of a shocking event that rocked the founding of her city in the Midwest.

Abbott’s book was told through Addy’s eyes and ears. The “Dare Me” series expands the perspectives of those who only capture the book in overheard conversations and only refer to characters. Addy (Herizen Guardiola) and Beth Cassidy (Marlo Kelly), a teammate / partner in toxic addiction, continue to have an unstable best friendship. The series follows Beth home to see the dysfunctional complications of her own life. It flows through the high school’s administrative policies and the presence of recruiting officers in the hallways of the school.

The appearance of order changes for the cheering team with the arrival of Coach Colette French (Willa Fitzgerald), which displaces Beth at the top of the official decision-making hierarchy. This change in the status quo triggers a series of waves that ultimately result in both strengthening the team’s determination and breaking many of the interpersonal relationships that held it together in the first place. Most episodes in the series begin with a separate chapter of physical and psychological violence, repeatedly referring to Addy and Beth and Coach, including different characters in their orbits.

These slow-motion intros help do what the book does so well: blur the line between what we think is real and what comes from a character’s projections. “Dare Me” takes full advantage of taking into account non-contextual moods and visual tableaus before slowly showing how the main actors have contributed to them (or how they got someone out of them).

It is also a process that takes place in almost every conversation. The series, co-designed and adapted by Gina Fattore and Abbott, transforms the simplest sentences into tiny blades, with which the members of the war squad carefully aim at the most delicate areas. When Coach’s activities outside the Addy school area weave into a network of uncertainty that brings the two closer together, they often talk about their situation in a roundabout way, even if they are not in danger of being overheard. The needs and hopes that bring others together on this web form the basis for an escalating psychological showdown that turns everyone into a tactician.

Rafy / USA network

This conspiracy through mental acrobatics is best shown in the three performances in the center. Guardiola is the constant force that the show needs, even if this version of “Dare Me” is not just from Addy’s point of view. It is just enough recognition in her facial expression if things are going or not going that you think Addy can hide everything she needs from everyone except the keenest observers. One of them is Coach, who plays Fitzgerald so reserved and mysterious at the beginning that it’s easy to see how everyone, from students to lovers, can project whatever they want onto them. It is remarkable what allows Fitzgerald to come to the surface when the consequences of her and her cheering team become apparent.

And then there’s Kelly’s best-in-class work, which offers the kind of performance that a simple “villain” label avoids, even if Beth often wanders into unforgivable waters. With Kelly Dolche staring at the leading roles of all ages, it’s easy to understand why the rest of the cheering squad see Beth as a force not to be underestimated. It is all the more terrifying to have Beth in control as early as Kelly allows this fatally confident fall and uncertainty to take its toll.

“Dare Me” also has a strong body feeling, which is due to the fact that these cheering exercises are more than just shiny music video feed. Instead of just talking about Beth’s half-sister Tacy (Alison Thornton) or RiRi (Taveeta Szymanowicz) about the importance of practicing, it’s part of the build-up of “Dare Me” to see the repetitive work that eventually leads to her sweeping routines. It’s exciting to see when the squad can hold on to their choreography, but there are plenty of shots of exhausting limbs to remind you that it doesn’t happen by chance in the world of the show or on the way to the screen.

If the main cause of the drama is unclear intentions or mixed signals, “Dare Me” carries its cloudy, dreamy appearance well. As the season progresses and nightmares become more literal, the cuts between hallucinations and reality become a little less effective. But when this confusing who-to-believe scaffold is reflected from multiple angles, “Dare Me” really delivers. Part of the off-season seamlessly examines the building blocks of a dangerous mistake that is orchestrated in time and space with the kind of fearlessness that Coach demands from the team. It is the storytelling of gymnastics that works in form and content. A balance that is exciting when everything is in the right place.

Note: B +

“Dare Me” will be broadcast on Sunday evenings at 10 p.m. on USA.

