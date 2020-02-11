advertisement

USA Network decided not to play an original episode of “Dare Me” against last week’s Super Bowl, but that was it did Program the cheerleading drama against the Academy Awards this Sunday.

The show held up well as its previous performance in adults between 18 and 49 could keep up with a slight increase in viewership.

According to live + daily data from Showbuzz, “Dare Me” reached an age rating of 0.12 adults between the ages of 18 and 49 with an average of 0.39 million viewers on Sunday. The previous episode, which aired on January 26 against the Grammys, had the same rating of 0.12, but a slightly lower total of 0.38 million viewers.

In six episodes “Dare Me” was not a big live and daily rating hit. However, it has proven to be decent compared to several other USA Network dramas.

It’s also worth noting that almost every “Dare Me” episode has faced an unusual competition – either from a high-profile soccer game or a major award ceremony.

