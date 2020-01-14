advertisement

During the first three “Dare Me” episodes, conflicts arose over Beth’s status as the leader of the cheering squad. The new trainer Colette stripped off her captaincy and began to position Tacy as a top girl. Colette’s influence on Addy makes things even more complicated.

However, Beth doesn’t go down quietly. According to an official summary from USAS Network, their efforts to restore their leadership status appear to continue in the fourth episode.

“Beth reaffirms her authority by luring the troupe to a wild, adult party at the Playland Motel,” says the United States of the episode titled “Rapprochement.”

advertisement

The episode will air on January 19 at 10 p.m. ET / PT. Follow photos at first glance:

DARE ME – “Approaching” Episode 104 – Picture: Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon – (Photo by: Rafy / USA Network) DARE ME – “Approaching” Episode 104 – Picture: Antonio J. Bell as Slocum – (Photo by: Rafy / USA Network) DARE ME – “Approaching” Episode 104 – Pictured: Zach Roerig as Sgt.Will Mosley – (Photo by: Rafy / USA Network) DARE ME – “Approaching” Episode 104 – Pictured: (from left) Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Taveeta Szymanowicz as Riri Curtis – (Photo by: Rafy / USA Network) DARE ME – “Approach” episode 104 – Picture: Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon – (Photo: Rafy / USA Network) DARE ME – “Approach” episode 104 – Picture: Zach Roerig as Sgt.Will Mosley – (Photo by: Rafy / USA Network)

advertisement