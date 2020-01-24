advertisement

Scottish Guinness Six Nations campaign plunged deeper into complete disaster even before a kick was kicked in Finn Russell’s departure yesterday, star winger Darcy Graham was sacked due to ligament injuries .

The diminutive wing, with five tries in just seven appearances for Scotland, was a certain starter for the opening match in Dublin against Ireland, but suffered a knee injury in training at the preparation camp for Oriam installations at Heriot-Watt University earlier this week.

The 22-year-old will not go with the team to training camp in Spain on Sunday after an MRI confirmed the damage, and a statement from the Scottish team revealed that “Graham should not be included in the first rounds of the Scottish Championship “.

This would suggest that he is definitely out of the Calcutta Cup match against England on February 7 and possibly out of the match in Rome against Italy on February 21.

Russell’s departure from camp on Thursday after a disciplinary problem was bad enough, but championship preparation could not have started badly for Gregor Townsend, who is under pressure after a bad 2019 campaign, including a failure to reach eight last World Cup in Japan.

There will be a good comeback for Russell in the Scottish Six Nations plans, sources of stress in the Scotland camp – but the star-off must accept disciplinary action and show contrition towards the coaches and his teammates .

Russell left Scotland’s Oriam preparation camp on Wednesday after being kicked out of the team after missing training Monday after a late night alcohol tasting session at the team’s hotel Sunday.

Russell is now back in Paris and does not respond to requests to present his case, but it is understood that he feels punishment for the “breach of team protocol” on Sunday evening – exclusion of the Scottish team for playing Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations opening game in Dublin in one week – was excessively hard.

He had a meeting Wednesday with head coach Gregor Townsend – captain Stuart Hogg was also reportedly present – who was described as “accommodating” but declined the offer to stay with the team in Oriam and Spain the next week to help the team. preparations for the Irish match.

Whether he can return for the Calcutta Cup match must therefore be in doubt, but the management of the Scottish team hopes to keep the channels between the coach and the player open for a possible return later in the championship.

However, Russell must “show some contrition” according to a team source, for his violation of the team protocol. Scottish team rules are not set in stone, but are designed around “accepted standards of a modern, high performance sports environment”.

The coaches and teammates both made repeated attempts to get Russell out of the hotel bar – the team was allowed to have a drink on arrival on Sunday evening – but he refused to do so , finally leaving the hotel to go to his family. in Falkirk.

In the meantime, Scotland has covered Russell’s absence in terms of numbers at least with a reminder for Duncan Weir, the only full-time deadlock of any note that is really available to them.

The Worcester Warriors player last appeared for Scotland in 2017 and started a test match in Dublin, by chance, against Ireland in March 2016. The 28-year-old former Glasgow and Edinburgh took 27 selections for his country.

He and another member of the team, Cornell du Preez, will play for Worcester against the wasps of the Gallagher Premiership today before joining the team as they head for Spain.

