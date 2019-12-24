advertisement

Former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy has announced that he will be involved in all Oireachtas investigations into his attendance list.

“It remains my intention to state that during my time as TD and Vice President and Campaign Director of the EPP (European People’s Party), I have not violated any rules regarding my participation or related expenses. I believe it will be possible to find an independent person or process to make this possible, ”he said in a statement Monday night.

“Secondly, I would like to reiterate and clarify that from the beginning of my time I have played the role of head of the campaign for the largest political group in Europe and that I have the full and full support of Fine Gael.

“I would also like to prove this to the agreed responsible body. I will contact the Ceann Comhairle and the Clerk of the Dáil to find out how I can move forward as early as possible in the new year. “

Mr Murphy commented after the Irish Times reported on Monday that Mr Murphy had refused repeated attempts to participate in an investigation into his presence and job record.

Mr. Murphy did not participate in Dáil votes on more than a third of the session and voting days that he electronically intercepted at Leinster House in 2018 and 2019.

The Cork North-Central TD was present at Leinster House 24 out of 70 days in the first nine months of 2019 and 42 days out of 104 throughout 2018. This is by far the lowest visitor record.

A review of his voting results shows that he votes on nine days through September 30, 2019.

He did not vote on seven other days when the Dáil voted, even though he had asked electronically at the Leinster House. This means that he was not in the plenary room at the time of the vote and suggests that he was either late for the vote or left the complex before the vote.

In 2018, Mr. Murphy voted on a total of 18 days, but not on nine other days when the votes were cast, even though he was registered as present on the day in the Dáil. Some of these days were the weekly “division day” on which several votes were cast.

The former Minister of State has been based in Brussels since September 2017, where he worked as a full-time election manager for the EPP. It is the center-right group in the EU that Fine Gael belongs to.

There were 53 days in 2018 when votes were held in Dáil, the last year for which complete records were available. Mr. Murphy was present and voted for 18 of these election days and was present, but did not vote on another nine days, suggesting that he was at least a few days late from Europe to vote, or before the departments were mentioned.

