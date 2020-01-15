advertisement

The executive director of DAPCB, George William Bizibu, is the complainant, but asked to travel with the members. He encountered problems with his VISA application (PHOTO / File).

OTTAWA – Exclusive information received by the PML Daily indicates that the executive director of the Guardian Council for the Property of Missing Asians, George William Bizibu, has been refused a visa by Canadian authorities while MP Ibrahim Kasozi, who leads his colleagues in a month-long trip to Canada and the UK also has problems with the visa.

Bizibu and Member of Parliament Kasozi Part of COSASE’s Parliamentary Delegation to Canada and the United Kingdom, Supposedly Seeking Former Asian Property Owners to Check Letters of Repossession, Disregarding Court Request constitutional contesting the investigation.

advertisement

It is not clear why Mr. Bizibu was denied a visa for the Canadian capital, but commentators believe the case may be related to fraud.

The reports were also confirmed by Devry Smith attorney Franklin Shostack Frank LLP in Canada, who asked the Ugandan High Commission for Canada permission to monitor the activities of MPs in Ottawa, alleging violations of human rights. the man.

In a letter to the High Commission of Uganda in Ottawa, Canada, lawyers representing some of the Ugandans of Asian descent targeted by this parliamentary inquiry questioned the validity of Parliament’s sudden interest in Asian properties despite the fact that the legislature has no ownership interest. in the repossessed property, saying that the decision contravenes articles of the Ugandan constitution.

The Canadian law firm DSF asked to monitor the activities of MPs in Ottawa, alleging human rights violations (PHOTO / PML Daily).

The lawyers also asked to be allowed to attend such Canadian proceedings in the interests of Asian minorities through the investigation, which they claimed was based solely on their race, color and ethnic origin.

“We were asked to contact you to find out if hearings, meetings or other Canadian proceedings were to take place in Canada and to request that we be informed of these procedures and that we be allowed to attend such Canadian proceedings” , lawyer it is noted.

“We do not intend to make any representations or other presentations in such Canadian proceedings, but simply wish to observe the proceedings in the interest of human rights and their effects on minority communities,” said noted Devry Smith attorney Shostack Frank LLP.

Returning home, Ugandans of Asian descent on Tuesday, January 14, through their lawyers at Akampumuza & Co. Advocates, petitioned the Attorney General – to protest the flagrant contempt of court, a violation of the law and the rule of prejudice by the COSASE DAPCB of the Parliament and the besieged Bizibu in an individual capacity.

They also protested the trip to Canada.

“Although Bizibu and DFAPCB are part of the parliamentary delegation, our clients have never been invited to travel for obvious reasons. The above shows how far your officials are willing to go to undermine the Constitutional Court unhindered, ”reads the Group’s protest by Akampumuza & Co. Advocates.

The letter of protest citing contempt of court was served on the Attorney General and received at the High Commissions of Canada and the United Kingdom (PHOTO / PML Daily).

“This is not well suited to the rule of law because it is deliberate, a flagrant violation of the rule of prejudice and therefore of contempt of justice committed by the Parliament and the executive themselves who are responsible for preserving and to protect the constitution.

In a previous petition last year, the group lambasted Parliament for designating them as a specific category of Ugandan citizens of Asian descent who have taken over, managed, bought and / or inherited private property to dispossess and cancel their certificates of repossession and their titles while leaving aside people of other nationalities who have also repossessed or bought repossessed private property have violated the constitution.

The team also protested Parliament’s decision to cancel the exercise of repossession, the sale of properties and the Council continuing to claim to be the land control authority that the agency had mandated to take back the properties remaining unclaimed expropriated Asians appointed by the Minister in the Official Gazette and who extinguished the substrate of the Council and the inaction of the Uganda Land Commission are inconsistent with sections 91 (1), 92.155 (1), 154 (1), 238 and 239 of the constitution.

“Although the request was duly served, you left the respondent for whom you are acting alongside the Constitutional Court, in flagrant violation of the prejudice rule. It is shocking to see that William Bizibu of DAPCB is the main architect and an active participant in parliamentary work when he is not a member, ”noted the petitioners.

comments

advertisement