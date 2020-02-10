advertisement

You probably know the Mexican-American actor Danny Trejo. You don’t know that you probably know about him, but you know. Because you’ve probably seen him in just about every movie that has a tough, intimidating Latin American antagonist. Probably with a scar on the face or something. Yes. This guy.

Trejo’s career will undoubtedly be considered one of the least appreciated in Hollywood history, spanning over 250 blockbusters, TV shows, b-movies and short films. Plus the old El Paso ads that he may be best known for. We will always remember you.

But Trejo is slowly gathering statistics on filmmaking that, depending on who you ask, is probably far from desirable. In his 20+ year career, Trejo’s characters have been killed more than any other actor in Hollywood.

The statistics originally come from an infographic called “Movie Mortality” published by the pop culture website Buzz Bingo. The ten best actors were ranked according to the total number of deaths on the screen. Trejo was a clear winner after suffering 65 deaths on screen (out of 135 film credits credited).

The website states: “Some actors are an unfortunate attraction for screen deaths while others are unlucky enough to appear in particularly deadly scenes.

“We used Cinemorgue and IMDb to find out which actors were most susceptible to dying on screen and which films and years in film history were the deadliest.”

The last YouTube death role attributed to Trejo’s career dates back to 2012 and is quite long. Also keep in mind that Trejo-led characters haven’t been much friendlier in the past eight years.

Second after Trejo, someone has a much more famous career, but one in which his characters have seen their premature death damn often. Over the course of his 50-year career, Christopher Lee’s characters – including Dracula, Saruman and Count Dooku – have been killed 60 times. After him, Lance Henrikson comes with 51 dead, the most notable of whom is the Android Bishop in Alien.

Vincent Price and Dennis Hopper finished fourth and fifth, while Shelley Winters, the legendary Oscar winner, ended in 20 films in her 60-year career.

