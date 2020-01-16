advertisement

Former welterweight world champion Danny Garcia is looking at Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence to regain the throne, provided he passes Ukrainian Ivan Redkach next week.

If Garcia defeats Redkach at the Barclays Center on January 25, he could compete against the World Boxing Council and the champion of the International Boxing Federation, Spence (26-0 with 21 KOs).

But Garcia was also named as a possible next opponent for the Philippine icon Manny Pacquaio (62-7 with two draws and 39 knockouts), the Boxing Association World Champion with 66.7 kg and the 31-year-old US fighter one of the reigning champions.

“I think my style is dangerous for Spence and Pacquiao,” said Garcia. “For Errol, I see that he likes to stand in front of his opponents and that it is not difficult to beat him.

“With Manny, I feel that my counter punching and my style are difficult for him too. So, I like my chances against both. “

Pacquiao, 41, made a decision last July in Las Vegas about Keith Thurman to conquer the WBA crown.

At the moment Garcia (35: 2 with 21 elimination games) has to concentrate on the Südpfote Redkach, 23: 4 with a draw and 18 elimination games.

“I’m just taking one fight at a time,” said Garcia. “I’ve been like this all my career. I know you can’t miss anyone. I’m totally fixated on Ivan and that’s it.”

Last June, Redkach had a knockout knockout win over former welterweight world champion Devon Alexander in his first weight fight.

“He’s really hungry. He obviously wants to win,” said Garcia. “I just have to be ready for anything he brings to the table. I just have to play my A-Game and make no mistakes. “

Garcia’s only appearance in 2019 was last April when he stopped Adrian Granados in round seven, the first premature failure of Granados.

