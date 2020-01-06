advertisement

The successful singer has shown that she has one of the most spectacular bodies today

A few days earlier, Danna Paola defended itself against the fierce criticism she received on social networks, where some users said she had a few pounds too much. But this Sunday the successful singer and actress showed that she has one of the most spectacular bodies today.

Posing with a red swimsuit on which she puts short black white lines, Danna showed its curves on the beaches of Acapulco.

The beautiful judge from “La Academia” showed her stylized body against the sunset of the spectacular landscape of the beaches of Guerrero, although she clarified that the publication comes from the Azteca TV forum, where the famous reality is recorded.

“Acapulquito mi amor …” (posteando desde el foro prepareonos para laacademiatv) “was the exact description she used in the snapshot series, which is said to reach about 600,000 red hearts and just over 1,000 comments from her loyal admirers.

The day before, the interpreter from “Mala fama” used the same social network to share a photo session with two of her best friends that she thinks was her brothers.

