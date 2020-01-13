advertisement

January 13, 2020 against Jesper Berggreen

It was quite a nightmare for Christmas in Denmark, waiting for the newly elected Danish government to first complete the national budget and then adopt an ambitious climate law. But it all ended well: the planned increase in the tax on electric vehicles was canceled and the almost unanimous agreement on the new climate law became reality. The trend in 2019 that led to a record sale of plug-in vehicles is certainly not going away quickly: Denmark is jumping on the electric car this time.

Buckle Up – Denmark goes electric

From the beginning of 2019 it was clear that something was wrong. As soon as the Tesla Model 3 started delivering to Danish reservation holders exactly 1 year ago, sales increased. Not just Tesla, because people started talking and people started ordering Kias and Hyundais.

And here we are, 2019 came and went, and finally the EVs become mainstream in Denmark. EV Volumes has the fresh figures – compared to 2018, 2019 more than double the number of EV sales. The country bought a total of 9,409 units with a plug (plug-in hybrids and pure battery-electric vehicles combined). We are finally on our way to what started in 2015, at which time a new tax system killed the Danish EV market. EV share is now 4.2%. Turning point? Absolutely.

I’m not very good at predicting things from numbers. I am not really good at predicting anything, but I have a feeling. As long as I can remember, every talk about electric cars has been nerd talk, but that ends nowadays. I find myself sitting still in situations where I would usually preach about the great qualities of electric drive, and instead I find that I am satisfied with the role of listening and occasionally answering a technical question because people focus on the economy and logistics, with a baseline of the desire to be environmentally friendly. But let’s not fool ourselves about the green factor, because it really comes down to this: people are starting to find out that EVs are cheaper in the long run, and then they recognize that it is also good for the planet.

That’s what happened in December 2015 when Tesla delivered 1,248 Model S units from 1,553 EVs in the country: last chance to get a tax-free luxury sedan! December 2019 had a total of 1,157 EV registrations in comparison. So it goes on again and moreover Denmark has also received a lot more renewable energy in the last 5 years, and the Danes think it is bad to export too much wind too cheaply. Let’s charge cars instead!

The star of the show

The Tesla Model 3, which won the Danish 2020 Car of the Year prize, was handed over to 2,439 lucky new owners in 2019 (587 in December). This model alone is responsible for increasing the BEV share of plug-in vehicles from 32% in 2018 to 59% in 2019. The cheaper versions of the Model 3 were launched in the second half of 2019 and combined with the aforementioned prestigious price, I am sure that we will also see robust sales figures in 2020.

The Tesla Model 3 on the top left the Kia e-Niro in 2nd place and Kia Optima PHEV in 3rd place, followed by the Hyundai Kona EV in 4th place. Nissan Leaf? Hardly achieved the top 10. I just don’t understand why that is. It’s a great car, very high quality, but I think Nissan is not trying hard enough. The big German SUVs? Too little too late? Too expensive? It’s really strange, because I thought the people who drive Audi Qs and Mercedes-Benz GLs would be all over these huge environmentally friendly monsters.

Before closing, view this fun little count of articles in the magazine Motor that has been published to members of the Danish Motorist Association (FDM) about specific BEVs and electrification in general over the years:

Things are changing fast!

