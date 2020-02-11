advertisement

Daniil Medvedev sees many positive results from his start to the 2020 season, despite leaving the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Medvedev reached the final of the US Open last year, but could not repeat this race on the hard courts in Melbourne.

In an exciting five-set match against Stan Wawrinka, he was knocked out in the round of 16 after playing an exciting three-way competition with Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the ATP Cup.

advertisement

Medvedev, who was not disappointed by these defeats, was optimistic before the Rotterdam Open, where he will be the first.

On the ATP tour, Medvedev said of his year so far: “I think I played good tennis. I lost two really strong games and of course I always want to win and show better results, but that’s me.” I just try to do my thing, stay there and spend hours on the practice site.

“Try to show the best I can in the tournament, the best during the games and, as I say about the results, I always want something better, of course, but when we talk about my tennis and the victories I had , they were pretty good at it. “

When asked how he motivates himself, Medvedev said: “To be honest, there are so many days, really many.

“It is our job, it is not for fun, it is our job and for me the best motivation that has always driven me, no matter what position I had, was to be better, I wanted to win more tournaments, whether it was ATP Challengers were before and now ATPs, Grand Slams.

“If I take a few days to text my trainer and say, ‘I don’t want to practice today, can we practice tomorrow?’ I can do it, tennis is a one-on-one sport, but I only know that it won’t have a good effect on my results, and that’s why I’m here and pushing myself. “

advertisement