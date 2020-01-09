advertisement

An annoyed Daniil Medvedev said he would wait to see from ATP whether he could be considered for further sanctions after beating the referee’s chair twice with his racket during his ATP cup win over Diego Schwartzman.

After a verbal argument with the Argentine, according to Medvedev, when his opponent did not acknowledge that he had drawn a point from a runoff election, the Russian took his frustration out over the manager Mohamed Lahyani. Or more precisely, the chair itself.

Medvedev said he was initially frustrated trying to find out if he had received a warning about the Schwartzman incident before Lahyani finally imposed a punitive measure.

“The second violation of the code was definitely deserved, so I’m not arguing,” he said of the chair beating.

“In fact, I got the second one because I quarreled with the first one because I didn’t hear it.”

Medvedev said it was “not up to him” to decide whether the highly unusual incident would continue.

“Nothing happened to the chair, nothing happened to anyone, I didn’t break my racket,” he said.

“I would say I have a code violation. I will be fined. Typically, a code violation will result in a code violation. I don’t think there is anything left to do. “After winning the first set, Medvedev lost the second after the incident, but bounced back to win the match and take out the decision maker.

After Karen Khachanov won his singles, Russia won the draw and qualified for the semi-final on Saturday

