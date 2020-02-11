advertisement

With “Darling Grenadine” the composer and lyricist Daniel Zaitchik appears as a songwriter who not only wants to watch this very early moment in his career, but also to enjoy it. Two years ago he won the Kleban Prize for the most promising music theater writer. With this new musical it becomes clear that his music is as wonderful as his clever play on words.

The latter literary talent is somehow not enough to create a great title for this show: “Darling Grenadine”, which opened on Monday at Roundabout’s Off-Off Broadway Square, the Black Box Theater. But there hasn’t been a new score that has been so romantic and exciting since Adam Guettel gave us “The Light in the Piazza” that hit Broadway in 2005.

In its current configuration, the Roundabout’s black box houses well under 100 seats. Zaitchik’s musical is performed in this round. The cast of the six has no more than a bed, a bench, and a liquor bar to support them. Nevertheless, Michael Berresses flowing and reserved direction creates a lively feeling of time and place by surrounding the audience with screens (set by Tim Mackabee) that take us into a black and white fantasy world of Manhattan (projection designs by Edward T) Morris). All of this ensures an exceptional all-round experience.

Zaitchik also writes the book here, and usually this triple threat is not a good sign. It’s nice that it gives us an original story, and not one that is based on a famous film. The score is so attractive from the start that the usual romance of Harry (Adam Kantor) and Louise (Emily Walton) also plays a role if you wish something unusual to happen between them. She plays a leading role in a Broadway musical titled “Paradise” and is a songwriter for television advertising. He has enough money to invest in his stepbrother’s bar, where he sometimes plays the piano. At Louise’s urging, Harry finally agrees to perform an original song, “Manhattan,” and she is impressed by his talent.

It says a lot about Kaitchik’s talent that “Manhattan” and the two other breathtaking melodies in the series, “Suspended” and “Paradise”, are not part of the story. “Manhattan” is essentially an audition, and the other two songs are from the musical “Paradise” within the musical “Darling Grenadine”. Maybe Zaitchik, the songwriter, needs to be freed from Zaitchik, the author? This bartender story doesn’t always fully express the very operational aspirations.

The simple story told here has its charm and ultimately its dark secrets. I prefer the complicated narrative mess that “Moulin Rouge!” Or “Jagged Little Pill” or “Girl From the North Country”, three musicals that tell too much history to make up for their lack of original scores.

At some point something significant happens between Harry and Louise. And Kantor is so charmingly stubborn in his quest for love that you might find excuses for him, as with his new girlfriend.

It is possible that Zaitchik will judge Harry harder than the character deserves. The book would be stronger if Harry’s activating step-brother (Jay Armstrong Johnson) shared some of the blame. Despite Walton’s winning performance and great vocals, Louise remains a cipher and her “All About Eve” moment doesn’t resonate.

The representation of Harry’s bond with his dog Paul is more successful. It is very current that many citizens of this city consider their pets as humans. The way in which the trumpeter (Mike Nappi) addresses Paul and at the same time creates musical gaps between the scenes is completely adorable.

Now for this title, “Darling Grenadine”. Lose it.

10. “Are you feeling trouble?” by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater) Female employees of a debt collection agency are harassed by the boss and other male clowns. The author’s witty dialogue undermines our expectations with every turn of the plot and several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.

9. “Grief is the thing with the feathers” by Enda Walsh (From Broadway, St. Ann’s Warehouse) The playwright adapts Max Porter’s novel about a young widower grieving for his dead wife. Cillian Murphy flew through the character’s nightmare of pain in the most technically dazzling production of the year directed by Walsh.

8. “Ain’t No Mo” by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, public theater) The US government makes an offer that blacks should not refuse in this ultra-sharp and creepy satire. Cooper not only wrote the play, but also delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of the year when he played an airline employee out of hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

7. “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp (Broadway) Mary-Louise Parker writes a storm in an addicting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman’s Broadway debut is doing as well as her tough student in creative writing. It was directed by David Cromer.

6. “Daddy” by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the new group) Regression and mutual exploitation characterize an art scene between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) with completely different backgrounds. “Daddy” is the piece that brought the “Slave Play” writer to the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the talented Danya Taymor.

5. “Gary: A sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac (Broadway) Nathan Lane cleared up a large, bloody, and inspired mess of political disaster. Mac’s crazy comedy manages to dramatically improve Shakespeare’s worst piece. Directed by George with total disrespect. C. Wolfe.

4. “Marys Seacole” by Jackie Sibblies Drury (From Broadway, LCT3) Two Jamaican nurses speak for a century and a half to provide comfort to those who are not interested in them. This drama is the captivating sequel to the author’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fairview”. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing fight scene.

3. “Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven” by Stephen Adly Guirgis (From Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company This drama in a homeless shelter for women is a female “Iceman Cometh” for the 21st century – and it’s more fun than anything Eugene O’Neill wrote. The play is full of big problems, of which Guirgis never turns into a sermon. John Ortiz leads the talented mammoth cast.

2. “Make Believe” by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, second stage) Childhood trauma persists in a family even in adulthood. Probably her amazing game made it child-safe by making the children a winner. Michael Greif certainly led her, and her adult colleagues were great too.

1. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, dramatist horizons) The author defies the musical curse of wearing three hats: author, lyricist and composer. Jackson is outstanding in all three tasks in this musical when it comes to writing a musical. In a miserable year for new original tuners, “Loop” is the real thing. Stephen Brackett deliberately led the story like a master helmet.

