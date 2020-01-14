advertisement

A 32-year-old Dubliner is reportedly charged with murdering Nadine Lott, who died of serious injuries in her home in Co Wicklow just before Christmas.

Nadine Lott’s mother died on December 17th at St. Vincent’s Hospital, where she had been in critical condition for the past three days.

The beauty therapist had been seriously injured when she was found around 4:00 a.m. on December 14 in her home at St. Mary’s Court in Arklow.

On December 16, her ex-partner Daniel Murtagh from Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin, appeared at the Bray District Court, who was accused of a serious attack by Ms. Lott.

The indictment was in accordance with Section 4 of the Act on Non-Fatal Crimes Against the Person for Causing Serious Damage, which entails a maximum sentence for life in prison. He had said “sorry” when the charges were brought against him.

The deposit was refused after Det Garda Darren Mulhall appealed from Arklow Garda station.

Mr. Murtagh was taken into custody and faced his third hearing before the Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday when the case was turned into murder.

Det Garda Mulhall told Judge Victor Blake that he had indicted the defendant on Tuesday morning. He was cautioned, “whereupon he did not answer,” and a real copy of the charge sheet was given to him.

Mr. Murtagh, wearing a black jacket and dark trousers, nodded to the family members in the public gallery when he entered the courtroom.

He sat in silence, speaking only softly to communicate with his lawyer Padraig O’Donovan during the hearing.

Given the new charges, Judge Blake asked if the director of the Prosecutor’s Office (DPP) had given formal instructions. Det Garda Mulhall said the instructions were for a trial against the Central Criminal Court.

Det Garda Mulhall told the court that the charges are still pending. The DPP had also ordered that Mr. Murtagh be forwarded to a signed confession if that happened.

His lawyer, Mr. O’Donovan, said: “This will not be the case.”

The defendant continued to be held in pre-trial detention and agreed to video-link on January 21 for his next hearing at the same court. A record book must be created by the data protection authority

He waved to his relatives when he was escorted out of the courtroom.

Mr. O’Donovan asked Judge Blake to lead the psychiatric and medical care of his detained client.

Judge Blake agreed to make the recommendation if it was deemed appropriate.

Legal aid was granted.

Due to the nature of the new charge, the district court cannot consider bail and an application must be made to the high court if the accused requests release until his trial.

