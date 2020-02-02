advertisement

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is confident that the Maldini dynasty with Daniel will continue to exist after the 18-year-old made his debut in the first team in a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder was modeled on his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare when he replaced Samu Castillejo in added time. However, he has big problems with his relatives’ inheritance.

Cesare was a key player for Milan in the 1950s and 60s, and later he did it in two spells that were almost 30 years apart.

Paolo is widely regarded as the most important player in club history. He played for Milan in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s and was its captain.

With 902 appearances for Milan, Paolo can point to the record for most of the club’s games, while he now holds a crucial position on the board as technical director.

It remains to be seen how much influence Daniel has on San Siro, but after he was already successful what his brother Christian, who never played for the senior team, could not, Pioli is optimistic.

“I hope the dynasty continues with Daniel,” Pioli told Sky Sport Italia.

“The boy has quality and talent. Talent alone is not enough, but he works well. I hoped that he might have found the right ball.

“I told him the position he had to hold – but I wasn’t a good viewer!”

