He also spoke about whether he would come back for Sicario 3.

Released in Skins, Black Mirror, Get Out, Widows and now in the fantastic Queen & Slim, Daniel Kaluuya is on a kind of escape.

JOE caught up with the Oscar-nominated actor before the release of his new drama, and while the conversation focused on the impressive past and present of his career, we also had to ask about the future.

Kaluuya played an important role in Black Panther as W’Kabi, the husband of T’Challa’s security chief Okoye (Danai Gurira). After all, it is one of the reasons why Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) can spark an uprising in Wakanda.

Since the writer / director Ryan Coogler is already working on the sequel to Marvel, we wanted to know if there have been any discussions about the return of W’Kabi:

“He mentioned it, apparently because he produced the (Fred) Hampton film,” Kaluuya JOE says of an upcoming biopic in which he plays the former deputy chair of the Black Panther Party.

“He mentioned some things. But I don’t know, not in a pessimistic way either, but we’ll see. History is king for me and best for history. You are a servant of history, you are at the service of history So if I am needed for the story, I will show up for the story. “

Kaluuya was also part of one of the best thrillers of the past decade and played Emily Blunt’s best friend in Sicario. While neither of them returned for the 2018 sequel, Benicio del Toro had previously mentioned that he would love Blunt to come back for a trilogy. If so, did we want to know if Kaluuya would like to come back?

“I had a great experience with this film, I found it really interesting. Would I go back to the third? Again the story is king, I don’t know.”

JOE tells Kaluuya that it is hard to imagine Blunt returning without Kaluuya because he was almost an integral part of her character.

“Yes, it was interesting because in a sense it was almost like I was your conscience,” he says.

“Or as if she had someone who got her back, but she was seduced by this world. It would be really interesting to explore, but whatever history needs, history needs.”

Black Panther II is slated for release in Irish cinemas in May 2022, while Kaluya’s new film Queen & Slim is currently coming to Irish cinemas.

You can listen to our full chat with Daniel Kaluuya here:

