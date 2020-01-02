advertisement

Dinamo Zagreb’s Dani Olmo says he is happy to hear Barcelona have reportedly made a bid for his services and made it clear he is keen on a move in January.

Reports this week have claimed that Barca have made a formal offer to their former player who could be on his way back to Camp Nou.

Olmo has talked about the transfer and said the best thing for him would be to leave in the January transfer window rather than wait until the summer.

“I am happy that the rumors have become a concrete proposition and that Barça are rethinking the possibility of returning home. I spent six years in La Masia and I was taught values ​​for life.

“[Leave in January?] I don’t know, it’s a matter of my representatives. But if there is an understanding among the clubs, I think the best thing for everyone is to leave Zagreb now.

“Dinamo would get a good transfer and I would play in one of the biggest teams in the world, in one of the top five leagues. The biggest encouragement I can have is to train and learn with Messi. “

Source | L’Esportui

The 21-year-old also spoke about wanting to move on in the winter to increase his chances of making Spain’s Euro 2020 squad and said Dinamo are ready to hear the offers.

