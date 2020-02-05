advertisement

RB Leipzig’s recruit Dani Olmo scored his first goal for the Bundesliga club when he left the DFB Cup.

Olmo was connected to Bayern Munich and Barcelona before moving from Dinamo Zagreb to Leipzig last month.

The Spanish international Olmo made his second appearance on Tuesday in the 1-3 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the 68th minute, Olmo equalized in the Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt with 1: 2.

It was Leipzig’s second loss to Eintracht in less than two weeks, which was lost 0-2 in the Bundesliga on January 25.

“We are of course very disappointed with the result. We now have to learn from our mistakes and continue to work hard,” said Olmo about the official website of Leipzig.

“We are still in two races and want to do better in the next few weeks.”

Leipzig remains stuck in the federal league race, Julian Nagelsmann is second and 20 points behind the defending champion Bayern.

A final round of 16 of the Champions League against Jose Mourinhos Tottenham is also waiting for Leipzig.

“We should have taken the lead early, but we’re not going to score,” said head coach Nagelsmann. “After the unfortunate deficit, it is very difficult to come back into play here in Frankfurt. At the moment we are not doing things the way we train them.”

