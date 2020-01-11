advertisement

(CNN) – The three top winners in the history of “Jeopardy!” Will continue their competition on Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. on ABC.

“Jeopardy” alums Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer compete for the title of champion in the popular game show.

The first participant to win three games will receive $ 1 million and the title ‘Jeopardy! The greatest of all time. “The other two participants each receive $ 250,000.

Jenning has two wins, Holzhauer has one and Rutter has to win another game.

Jennings became a household name during his record-winning series of 74 games, with a total winnings of $ 3,370,700.

Rutter holds the title for the most money that a participant has won, in every television game show, with $ 4,688,436 in prize money “Jeopardy!” He never said “Jeopardy!” Lost to a human opponent.

Holzhauer is the record holder for all 15 of the best single game win records in the show. He won the Tournament of Champions 2019 and his winnings amounted to $ 2,712,216.

