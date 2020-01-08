advertisement

Ken Jennings won the opening round of ABC’s “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time ”, the multi-night event in which James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter compete against each other to arrange themselves once and for all. What “Jeopardy! “- Champion is really the greatest?

If he wins the next two games in a row, Jennings will receive the title.

During the competition, TheWrap will update each evening’s winners and the number of games they have not yet won. The tournament will air from Tuesday to Friday until one participant has won three games and can continue until January 16.

Last season’s big winner and reigning champion of the “Tournament of Champions”, James Holzhauer, has a 32-game winning streak behind him. In this series, he set the record for the highest game in the regular season on April 17 with $ 131,127 on 2019. He meets Ken Jennings, who continues to set the record with the highest income in $ 2,520,700 the regular season, and Brad Rutter, who has never played “Jeopardy!” Has lost – at least not against a human opponent – and holds the record of all winnings for season and tournament games at $ 4,688,436. More information about Rutter can be found here.

The first to win three games will receive $ 1 million and the title “Jeopardy! The greatest ever. “The two runners-up will each receive $ 250,000.

“Danger! Greatest of All Time” will be broadcast Monday to Friday at 7:00 p.m. at your local ABC station.

