advertisement

The final of ABC’s “Jeopardy! “Greatest of All Time” was by far the top show on Tuesday – but according to Nielsen, ABC hasn’t gotten enough buoyancy to overtake NBC as a prime prime time network.

In the meantime, The CW landed close behind Fox and the Spanish-language network Univision in the ranking of the most important demos and broadcast the continuation of its crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, which contained the first episode of the fifth season of “DCs Legends of Tomorrow”.

NBC achieved first place in the advertisers’ coveted 18-49 demographics with 1.1 and third place in the total number of viewers with an average of 5.3 million according to preliminary numbers. At 8pm “Ellen’s Game of Games” achieved a score of 1.0 / 5 and 4.2 million viewers. “This Is Us” reached 9.4 / 7 and 6.6 million viewers. “New Amsterdam” at 10 put a 0.8 / 4 and 5 million viewers.

advertisement

Also read: Reviews: “AGT: Champions”, “Bachelor” by Pilot Peter, “Descend vs College Football Championship Game”

ABC achieved second place with 1.0 / 5 for viewers and 6.2 million for viewers.

CBS reached third place with 0.9 / 4 and first place with 8.3 million viewers.

Univision and Fox are fourth with 0.6 / 3 each. Fox was fourth with 3 million viewers. Univision finished fifth with 1.7 million.

Also read: Reviews: 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards drop 33% from last year’s show

The CW came in sixth with 0.5 / 2 and sixth with 1.4 million viewers.

Telemundo came in seventh with 0.3 / 2 and 892,000 among the audience.

There’s more to come …

advertisement