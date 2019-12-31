advertisement

(ABC News) – In March, Trebek first announced his fourth stage pancreatic cancer diagnosis in the world via a YouTube video in which he vowed to fight and continue working on the disease. Since then, Trebek has spoken openly about his treatment journey and has become de facto spokesman for awareness of pancreatic cancer.

It was severe abdominal pain that prompted Trebek to see a doctor for the first time.

“I knew as soon as the doctor came back and mentioned the pancreas. I said, “Oh, it’s going to be cancer,” said Trebek.

Trebek said he first told his 29-year-old wife Jean Trebek about his diagnosis. However, he said he didn’t tell her “as soon as possible” because “it wasn’t devastating news to me.”

“Throughout my life I have always wondered how brave I was as a person,” said Trebek about his diagnosis. “I only see it as part of life. Does that mean I’m brave because I have to deal with it? No, I could be scared to death and I would still have to worry about it.”

Jean Trebek said it was most difficult to see her husband “when he is in pain and I cannot help him”. She also said it was difficult if he had bad eating habits.

“Too much diet soda,” she said with a laugh.

“It is always difficult for caretakers because they have to worry about my well-being and also with … I am not always the most pleasant person when I am in severe pain or depression, and they have to do it easily,” replied Alex Trebek.

Alex Trebek admitted that he may not have much time left to live. He said that prayer and the fans who voted for it helped him feel better.

“I learned something last year and that is: we don’t know when we will die,” said Alex Trebek. “Based on the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open life, but a closed life because of the terrible … survival rates of pancreatic cancer. Because of this and because of something else that operates here, people across America and abroad have chosen me now while I am live to inform about the effects I had on their existence. “

“You came out and told me, and gosh, I feel so good,” added Alex Trebek.

Although Alex Trebek had undergone chemotherapy and doctors described his cancer as “near remission”, he told ABC News in October that the disease had reappeared. He said at the time that the doctors had decided that he would have to undergo chemotherapy again.

“We may be trying out a new protocol … another chemotherapy or something in the test phase that is not chemotherapy,” Alex Trebek told ABC News about the “Danger!” Special. “I don’t mind experimenting. I have nothing to lose, so let’s get started.”

Despite his diagnosis, Alex Trebek is still working intensively on recording episodes of “Jeopardy!” And investing time in his hobby: building. The Trebek family has lived in the same house, which was partly rebuilt by Alex Trebek himself, for 27 years. This year he said that he had finally come to rebuild Jean Trebek’s “corner of the house”.

“It took me 20 years to restore her corner of the house … and she renovated her office, her bathroom, her closet,” said Alex Trebek. “There are days when I wake up and feel strong. Yesterday I was on the roof with my blower and blew away all the pine needles there. Outside I have three bags full. “

With the “Danger! Alex Trebek, the biggest tournament ever that starts on January 7, 2020, said in the past that he would continue to moderate the show “as long as my skills don’t deteriorate,” but noted that the process has already started. He said he had already considered how to say goodbye to all of those who will see his last show someday.

“It will be a significant moment for me,” he said. “But I’ve already rehearsed it in my mind, and what I would do that day is to tell the director:” Time for the show until I have 30 seconds at the end. This is all I want. “And I’ll say goodbye and say to people,” Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have nothing to say. But I am sure that if you give them the same love, attention and respect that you showed me … they will be a success and the show will continue to be a success. And until we see each other again, God bless you and goodbye. “

Trebek and his wife are expected to conduct a session interview with ABC this Thursday, January 3, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. CET during a one-hour special.

