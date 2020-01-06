advertisement

“Jeopardy!” – Fans, James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings, are undoubtedly two names that you won’t soon forget, as they won over $ 6 million in the quiz show together. But who is Brad Rutter, the third candidate in the epic battle for the title “Jeopardy! Biggest Ever “The fact is, he’s the only one who has won more money on the show than either.

Rutter is the man to beat if Holzhauer and Jennings want to win the “greatest” title.

Holzhauer, the trivia wizard who won a 32-day winning streak last season, and Jennings, the record-holder for the highest regular season wins and most games won overall, compete against Rutter in ABC’s multi-player Match. Night competition from January 7th and continue until one of them wins three games.

Rutter holds the record for the best-earning American game show participant of all time. He first appeared on “Jeopardy!” In 2000, where he became a 5-day champion, took home $ 55,102, a place at this year’s Tournament of Champions and a brand new car – that was still a prize at that time. The contestants were able to win.

In 2001, he won $ 100,000 at the Tournament of Champions, and in 2002 he won $ 1,000,000 as the winner of the Million Dollar Masters tournament. He was the highest overall winner for “Jeopardy!” Funds.

In 2003, the rules of the game changed to lift the 5 game cap. This gave Jennings room to achieve his winning streak of 74 games in 2004 and place him in front of Rutter as the new winner with the highest total money in the Bundesliga game. And so the rivalry between Rutter and Jennings began.

The two competed against each other at the Ultimate Tournament of Champions in 2005, where Rutter won the $ 2,100,000 prize, defeated Jennings and Jerome Vered, and won the title of “Jeopardy!” – Reclaimed Money Winner He’s the biggest money winner in an American game show he still owns.

If the story says anything, Rutter has a good chance of competing this week as he has had the best result in special tournaments in the past. However, Jennings remains the regular season winner after winning the most games in a row and setting the record for the highest regular season winnings at $ 2,520,700. Jennings’ total profit including tournaments is $ 3,370,700, while Rutter’s total profit is $ 4,688,436, according to the Jeopardy website.

Holzhauer remains the golden boy of 2019 and currently holds the record for the highest winnings in a single game at $ 131,127. His total profit is currently $ 2,712,216.

“Danger! Greatest ever” the night begins on January 7th at 7pm at your local ABC station.

