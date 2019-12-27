advertisement

Trask replaced injured Feleipe Franks in the third game of the season and led Florida to the Orange Bowl after more than three years of sitting

FORT LAUDERDALE – Kyle Trask thought about deals from Houston Baptist, McNeese State and Lamar four years ago.

Today he is asked if he is considering skipping his final year of admission to the University of Florida to participate in the NFL draft.

“Surprised” was all he could say on Friday when he was asked for the first time whether he wanted to leave for the NFL.

Trask, the Gators junior quarterback with a red jersey, is what every coach expects from every player who takes part in his program. Trask was not a hit on the radar for most programs that came out of Manvel (Texas) High School when the player with 2,123 ranks in the country (that’s not a typo) and No. 262 in Texas. His feature film was more like a clip that had never started a game in the past three years when he supported D’Eriq King, the Houston quarterback, who decided after four games to skip the rest of the year.

But here Florida – and coach Jim McElwain – was quick to accept with the late offer and trask, no matter that he could never be anything else than another corpse in the quarterback room.

“I agreed the next day,” he said.

Now Trask will end his fourth year in Florida and lead the # 9 Gators (10-2) against # 24 Virginia (9-4) in the Orange Bowl on Monday. He tossed 22 passes in his first three years, all in 2018, before starting a game against Tennessee in week 3 for the first time in seven years.

Since then, his contribution to Florida’s rise has exceeded his share of 67.6 (213 out of 315), 2636 yards or 24 TD passes in 11 games this season.

Trask is not the most talented quarterback in the country. In fact, he may not be in the top half of his own conference, with Heisman winner Joe Burrow from LSU, Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama, Jake Fromm from Georgia, and Kellen Mond from Texas A&M, among others. But he’s a true one Become the leader of one of the country’s emerging programs that perfectly fits Dan Mullen’s offenses and is an example of what persistence, patience, and work ethic can do for someone who is completely overlooked in high school.

“It’s what you want from every child, including your own children,” said John Hevesy, co-offensive coordinator at Gators, when asked to describe his quarterback.

Trask is admired as every player on the team. His story was told as the player who couldn’t even start high school, a two-star recruit from Lone Star State who sat in Florida behind quarterbacks like Austin Appleby, Luke Del Rio and Feleipe Franks before he left its got chance.

His trip to Florida started as a scout team quarterback in his first year, a second year lost due to a knee injury, which supported Frank’s third year and could not win him earlier this season.

But his chance came when Frank’s season ended due to an ankle injury in Kentucky. Trask then managed to get the Gators from a 21:10 deficit to a 29:21 win.

Trask never wavered through everything. Never looked anywhere else and thought the grass was greener. I’ve never seen him play anywhere else.

“I had no intention of leaving,” he said. “I always wanted to be a gator and I still felt like I wanted to compete and only when I got my shot would I take advantage of that.”

When asked if he’s tired of telling the story, Trask says he’s trying to “stay fairly humble”. Therefore, the lead recipient Van Jefferson was asked to speak for Trask.

Jefferson just looked around the room at his quarterback.

“He’s telling the story,” said Jefferson. “Just look at him. Where he comes from and what he has overcome It is great. Coming from high school, not starting, going to college, having to wait. He comes in, starts, leads Florida to the Orange Bowl.

“He works hard and stays ready so he doesn’t have to get ready.”

This story will be told on Monday in the stadium (Hard Rock) and on the footprint of another state school whose program is the opposite of the Gators. The day after Florida’s arrival in South Florida to prepare the Orange Bowl, the University of Miami was embarrassed to lose 14-0 to Louisiana Tech in Shreveport, La. In the Independence Bowl.

Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz has released three quarterbacks – Jarren Williams, N’Kosi Perry, Tate Martell – all four-star recruits who have graduated from high school and together completed less than half of their passes for 153 yards and two interceptions in the bowl to have.

All three went to college with ID and fame that Trask never knew and never asked for. Two watched their careers stall in Miami while Martell plunged into Ohio State and was in the same place in Miami where he wasn’t feeling any better.

Now the 6-7 hurricanes would do anything for a selfless, hard-working leader like Trask under the radar.

“He has a personality that never gives up,” Jefferson said of Trask. He wanted to be quarterback here in Florida. He wouldn’t just go. He knew his time was coming. “

Trask graduated in three years with a degree in sports management and will continue his thesis in the same field when he becomes a rare fifth grader in 2020.

And when the Gators defeat Virginia, they have a season with 11 wins, which Florida has not done since 2012.

“I think (the program) is in a great place,” said Trask. “We have small building blocks every year, and we keep climbing and getting better every year.”

With the help of a player that nobody wanted four years ago.

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

