Nelly, the daughter of former tennis professional Petr, is number 3 in the world and the best-placed player at the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio

BOCA RATON – One day, Nelly Korda hopes to outperform her father.

In third place in the world, Nelly is the best-placed American on the LPGA Tour and the best-placed golfer on this week’s Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio. Her father Petr was once the second largest tennis player in the world. If one day she turns her father upside down, Nelly will change the conversation about American women on the LPGA tour.

21-year-old Nelly is trying to become the first American to sit on the roof of the women’s golf world since October 2014, when Stacy Lewis was in this position. Since then, Lexi Thompson of Delray Beach has missed a 2-foot putt on the last hole of the last event of the 2017 season and has climbed to # 1.

Now Nelly is the next rising star when it comes to American golfers.

“Yes, it would be great if an American could be number 1 in the world, but we don’t think about it out there because we’re not traveling to the country you come from,” said Nelly on Thursday after her opening round 71. “We are like a big family out here. You just have the feeling that everyone is from the same place. “

Nelly chases Koreans Jin Young Ko (No. 1 in the world) and Sung Hyun Park (No. 2). Denielle Kang (No. 4) and Thompson (No. 10) are among the Americans in the top 10. Nellys sister Jessica Korda is the second-highest ranked American (No. 17).

Jessica shot a 6-under-66 on Thursday to lead the Bainbridge with two strikes.

“It is of course important to us to represent our country,” said Thompson. “But the LPGA is such a global tour that you have so many players from so many different countries. Some Americans are currently in the top 10, so it’s great to see that. “

The LPGA Tour offers players from 37 different countries and hosts tournaments in 11 different countries. For Nelly, reaching number 1 is a goal, but she doesn’t care who’s in front of her or where she’s from.

“When I’m out here, I don’t really think that a Korean is number one or an American is number one,” she said. “Everyone is just their own individual.”

Nelly was born into an athletic family. Her parents, Petr and Regina, were both world-class tennis players; Her brother Sebastian is a professional tennis player and Jessica, 26, has five career wins on the LPGA Tour.

Nelly’s rise was steady, reaching the top 10 after winning the Australian Open 2019 in February and the top 5 after winning Taiwan in November.

Nelly was not happy with her tournament opening round of 71, which included two birdies and a bogey in 18th place. Her putter, usually persistent, failed, especially on the back nine, when she left a few birdies on the court.

“I thought I could have shot a few under,” she said.

Nelly, whose solid striker is the tour, made her breakthrough in 2019, finishing second and third in the Player of the Year Tour and ranking 3-0-1 in the Solheim Cup with $ 1.67 million. She had 12 top 10 finishes in 20 starts, the highest percentage on the tour.

Her victory in Australia continued a family tradition. Petr Korda won the Australian Open tennis tournament in 1998, Sebastian won the Australian Open junior tennis title in 2018 and Jessica’s first LPGA title took place at the Australian Open in 2012.

And Australia benefits from the happiness of the Korda family. Nelly and Jessica donate $ 300 for each eagle and $ 150 for each birdie they bring into the country for their first three events on the tour to help fight the devastating fires.

Hey Australia! Because you have such a special place in my heart, I decided to donate $ 150 for each birdie and $ 300 for each eagle for the first three events of my @ LPGA season. Fingers crossed for many BIRDIES & EAGLES! #AustraliaFires

– Nells (@NellyKorda) January 6, 2020

Tennis may have run through the Korda family’s veins, but neither Jessica nor Nelly thought about doing this sport. Petr’s career ended when Nelly was born and the only connection she has to her father’s career as “a few things around the house”.

Jessica had more contact with her father’s career, but said golf “never spoke to her”.

“It felt wrong,” said Jessica, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens. “Being outside, fresh air … tennis courts not so much, you have the hot dog stands. It never felt real to me. As much as I like it, I absolutely hate playing it, it runs too much, there is too much coordination going on. I really enjoy it when the ball is silent. “

Nelly was enthusiastic about golf when her father started playing sports after his tennis career ended. She received her first lesson at the age of 6.

Nelly, who was the last American to reach the summit of the Frauengolfberg, believes that Nelly will one day receive this award.

“I definitely think she can get there,” said Lewis. “You can see how she learns each year, how to win, how to handle your body, how many tournaments you play and where you play. It was fun to see her grow up.”

