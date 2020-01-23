advertisement

The Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio offers six of the ten best golfers in the world, including Lexi Thompson No. 10

BOCA RATON – Lexi Thompson is not convinced of her driving skills.

Relax. This has nothing to do with her skills when it comes to hitting a golf ball, which she, like everyone else in the world, is the fifth longest hit girl on the LPGA tour last season. More her ability to control a helicopter that she flew from Boca Airport to Orlando for a demonstration on the PGA Merchandise Show on Tuesday.

Thompson took Greg Normans Vogel with him after playing nine holes in Boca Rio before the Gainbridge LPGA event that starts today. They first stopped at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound to pick up Norman, then …

“He was too busy to control the helicopter. I didn’t know, but he apparently landed it. It was pretty amazing,” said Thompson, who added that this was her first helicopter flight. “I was a little nervous at first,” she said.

Thompson and Norman are Cobra Golf partners and she was the only woman to play in his QBE shootout in Naples. She calls Norman a role model. But as far as to follow him in aviation.

“That scares me,” she said. “I don’t think I want me to drive an airplane or a helicopter.”

Thompson, the number 10 women in the world, was back on firm ground, healthy and alert on Tuesday at her home in Delray Beach to rest her career for the next LPGA event near her. Thompson, who turns 25 in two weeks, wants to improve in a 2019 season in which she scored eight top 10 finishes and won the ShopRite Classic, which has earned her at least one title in each of the past seven seasons longest active series on the LPGA Tour.

She had a strong start and last weekend finished seventh in the season’s first event, the Tournament of Champions on Lake Buena Vista. Helping her was fine-tuning her swing to find more consistency, which she felt was necessary after striking her ball later in the 2019 season.

This wasn’t the first blow Lexi got in her career as if she’d been around much longer than her age suggests. It’s been almost 13 years since she qualified for the US Women’s Open at the age of 12. Nine years after her first win on the tour (she now has 11); six years since she won her lone major, Kraft Nabisco 2014; and he has represented the United States at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics for almost four years.

Two years ago, she took a little over a month off to recover emotionally and mentally. This happened after her mother Judy was diagnosed with uterine cancer in the summer of 2017, which required immediate surgery.

“It was difficult for me in 2017 and 18,” she said on Wednesday. “I don’t think I really allowed myself to heal everything. I just kept playing … because I knew I was playing well, so I wanted to keep going. And golf was kind of my kind of getting away from everything, and I just signed off and was kind of deaf to everything. ”

Thompson was number 5 in the world at the time. This season she had already reached number 2, her watermark, in her career so far. Her only title in the 2018 season was the last event of the tour in Naples. In the middle of the 2019 season, Lexi had a solid golf course with one title and three runners-up in five tournaments. Then she missed three cuts in her next seven events with her highest 16th place before finishing the sixth season at the Group Tour Championship.

Hence the need to work on their swing. The result: Lexi was encouraged by her performance in Orlando last week.

“Left a few out there,” but that’s golf, so I’ll never complain about a seventh place at my first event, “she said.

Now Thompson is in a familiar field, playing a kind of home game in an area where six of the ten best women in the world are represented. She lives 8 km from the square and will be part of a group to which Morgan Pressel, a friend and resident of Boca Raton, is a member of Boca Rio in the first two rounds. and Gaby Lopez, the winner in Orlando last weekend.

“It’s pretty crazy, I’ve never had the opportunity to stay in my own bed,” said Thompson. “You finish a round and I can go home. It is strange. It’s just a very relaxing feeling. It is really different. “

Thompson said that a win close to home “means the world to me”. She expects “a pretty good following” to be paired with Pressel.

And when you’re there, just don’t expect her to arrive by helicopter.

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

