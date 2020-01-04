advertisement

None of our sports teams were in the playoffs, but we had some memorable moments from locals like Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, and Cocoa Gauff in 2019. Heat and Dolphins’ values ​​should improve this year.

The champagne is stale, the fireworks are back in the closet for six months. But the entire sports calendar for 2020 lies ahead.

Last year we saw a colorful mix in South Florida when it came to sports. None of our professional teams reached the playoffs, and the Miami Hurricanes football program hit a new low.

advertisement

Nevertheless, the highs outweighed the lows. We saw great solo performances by Tiger Woods, Cocoa Gauff, Brooks Koepka and the timeless Ryan Fitzpatrick. We got the emotional broadcast and ended Dwyane Wade’s career in the Hall of Fame. The FAU won another conference title. And the Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat gave us hope when we said goodbye to 2019.

2020 should be fun. Here’s a little taste of what we should be looking for in the first full week of the new year.

Octogenarian Jack Nicklaus

Palm Beach County’s most visible and powerful sports figure turns 80 on January 21. The Golden Bear in our region is not only a golfer, but with 18 major championships it is the greatest of all time. He is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and heads one of the most successful golf design companies.

Jack and his wife Barbara are committed to various causes and charities. Jack is honorary chair and Barbara active chair of the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. Barbara was the recipient of the 2019 PGA Distinguished Service Award, which Jack won in 2000.

Many more years from Jack and Barbara, who continue to make a difference, especially in Palm Beach County.

RELATED: Jack Nicklaus, a proud Papa Bear observation son, Gary, at the PGA Tour Champions debut

Lamar Jackson runs in the Super Bowl

Boynton Beach High School’s former standout is putting up video game numbers in the NFL. The MVP favorite has the Ravens number 1 in the AFC and favorites to win the Super Bowl, which will be played on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium, about 50 miles south of the point at which Jackson went high School went.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Jackson has had a season of 3,127 yards and the 36 best NFL touchdowns, and 1,206 yards, a record for a quarterback.

Not bad for a player who was selected as the last player in the first round (No. 32) and in the fifth quarterback of the 2018 draft.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson is not impressed with his rating as a perfect passerby against Dolphins: “That’s pretty cool … I guess”

West Palm Beach World Series rematch

For the first time in history, World Series teams met who share the same jumping training facility. On February 22nd, the 8th game of the World Series – not really, but having fun with it – will take place in the Palm Beaches ballpark when the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros open spring training.

Palm Beach County is the state capital for spring training. Four teams share two facilities. Now the two World Series participants – and the World Series champions – are spending six weeks in West Palm Beach. The Nationals defeated the Astros in seven games in October.

The two teams will meet six times in spring training and end on March 19 with Game 13 of the World Series.

RELATED: Astros, Nationals journey to the World Series started in the same field in West Palm Beach

Tiger Woods is (hopefully) returning to the Honda Classic

This is certainly not a matter of course for the defending champion and Jupiter Island-based champion, but it would be a huge boost to the local tournament that desperately needs more star power.

Tiger skipped Honda a year ago after playing for the past two weeks, including the one before Honda in Mexico. Instead, Tiger decided to play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the following week.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Tiger included Honda in his 2018 plan for health reasons after a three-year absence. He often calls Honda, which is played at PGA National, his “hometown tournament”. It would be nice to see him help his community by participating in the only tournament where he can sleep in his own bed between rounds.

RELATED: Players trying to create a new schedule lack the Honda Classic field in depth

Dolphins Draft and Free Agency

A Miami Dolphins off-season has never been expected as it did in 2020. The Dolphins have 14 draft picks, three in the first round, and around $ 95 million in cap space to rebuild their team.

Of course, off-season success is largely measured in one position. The front office gave the new coach Brian Flores a list that he hoped would mean enough casualties to design a basic quarterback unless Flores had his own ideas and he planned an understaffed list of five wins and the fifth overall selection in the first round.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Well, Miami may have to be creative when it comes to the quarterback position, but it is just as important to fill other gaps by hitting most of these draft picks and correctly identifying young free agent talents.

RELATED: Coach Brian Flores is not on board with the narrative that Dolphins would benefit from losing against the Bengals

Miami Heat: No tank required

Not all of our teams believe in tank theory. While the Dolphins reduced their squad to the bare minimum before Flores squeezed five wins and the Marlins held so many fire sales that the organization was a charred mess, the Miami Heat continued to shame the rest of the market when it comes to running a professional sports organization.

Pat Riley had no cap and few assets to manage, and again found a way to compete. It started with a sign-and-trade deal with Philadelphia that Jimmy Butler landed on, and then designed Tyler Herro for the 13th overall victory, identifying uncovered gems like Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn, and developing young players like Bam Adebayo. Get involved with veterans like Goran Dragic and Kelly Olynyk, and the heat is suddenly back in the playoff race.

RELATED: Jimmy Butler’s arrival marks the beginning of a new era for Miami Heat

Persistent rise in teenage sensation Coco Gauff

Gauff was the feel-good story of the year in tennis. After making her debut on the Women’s Tennis Association’s Tour at the 2019 Miami Open, the 15-year-old from Delray Beach advanced to round four in Wimbledon before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep. The fans began to flock to see wherever she played, where Gauff was easy to find. Her first WTA individual title took place at the Linz Open in Austria in October. She ended the year as the youngest player in the WTA’s Top 100. She is number 68 in the world.

Gauff will be playing in Auckland this week to prepare for the Australian Open.

RELATED: Coco Gauff lives the life of a teenager away from tennis: Instagram, FaceTime, family

Other main titles by Brooks Koepka

Koepka, Jupiter, who grew up in Wellington, has dominated golf for the past three years. Koepka has won four of the last 11 majors, including the last two PGA championships. He was in the top 4 of the majors last season. In addition to winning the PGA, he was second in the Masters and U.S. Open and fourth at the British Open.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Koepka has been fighting a left knee lately, forcing him to withdraw from the Presidents Cup. But it’s only about the majors at Koepka and he’s going to set his schedule for 2020 with the goal of being in top form for the Masters in April. And as if he hadn’t played the card of disrespect enough, Koepka, who is ranked number 1 in the world, can now find more motivation in the fact that Rory McIlroy was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year 2019.

RELATED: Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka turns Chip on Shoulder into Boulder

Derek Jeter enters HOF and repairs Marlins

Miami Marlin CEO and partner, Derek Jeter, will enter the Hall of Fame this summer, probably unanimously after his 20-year career with the New York Yankees.

RELATED: Will Derek Jeter Be the Second Player to Be Featured in Each Hall of Fame Choice? He should.

However, Jeter notes that a career in the Hall of Fame does not automatically lead to success in the front office, especially not with a franchise that has stood for dysfunction in the past two decades.

With the new ownership group, which included Jeter, which continues to lower the payroll, the Marlins are between 120 and 203, and Jeter runs the show. But Marlin’s fans – so many are left – are fed up with losing and want to see results. This is an important year for Jeter who doesn’t want to be included in the list of the best players who have produced the worst executives.

More substance, less splashes from Manny Diaz

The Miami Hurricanes were undisciplined and made the same fundamental mistakes at the end of the year as at the beginning of the season. The same was said about the state of Florida a year ago, and Willie Taggart has passed nine games in his second year. Diaz is officially in the hot seat.

Diaz caused a sensation when he was hired … with the social media transfer portal that rented a yacht to make a big booster rally appearance with his coaches and flooded us with #TNM (The New Miami). Miami was 6-7, losing six games in which it was favored, three of them by at least two touchdowns, and ended the season defeated by FIU, Duke and Louisiana Tech. In the end, the trainer did not substantiate any of this in the first year.

RELATED: Manny Diaz says everything is on the table when he talks about Miami’s season. That has to start with yourself and your employees

Willie Taggart repairs his career at FAU

Speaking of Taggart (and competitive coach): In his second year it got so bad at the FSU that the school decided it was worth the $ 18 million buyout to fire him. The next month he was introduced in Boca Raton to succeed Lane Kiffin in Florida Atlantic.

RELATED: The FAU hopes to find Lane Kiffin 2.0 in Willie Taggart

The owls hope that Taggart is Kiffin 2.0. Kiffin was fired from one Power Five job (USC) and succeeded in another where he was only a year (Tennessee) before joining FAU. He then reversed a program that had nine wins in the past three years, winning two Conference USA titles in three years. Taggart has had a similar story at the FSU after a successful one-year run in Oregon. Taggart also grew up in Florida (Bradenton) and has a reputation as a strong recruiter.

The FAU now hopes that Taggart can resume his career while building on Kiffin’s success.

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

advertisement