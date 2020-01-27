advertisement

On Sunday, we learned that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the five people on board a helicopter that crashed and went up in flames north of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.

When attempting to put Dwyane Wade’s career in a historical perspective last season, many argued that the former heat protector was the second largest rifle protector in the history of the NBA.

Behind Kobe Bryant.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that athletes who are so highly valued are people with families and friends, many of whom are just trying to live a normal life, regardless of how much money they make or how many followers they have. They are people who deal with personal problems, who sometimes only bring their children to school with a big hug and want to drive away without a camera on their face. People who have the same fears as you and me.

And sometimes that only comes into effect when a tragedy occurs.

Two weeks ago, a video of Kobe Bryant sharing the basketball game for his 13-year-old daughter Gianna as they sat and watched the Hawks play the Brooklyn nets went viral. Kobe was a father who excitedly and adamantly pointed out something in the square and gestured with his hands. Gianna, wearing a pantyhose, shook her head as if to say, “I see.” She smiled and then said something that caused her father to nod in agreement and smile in return.

Kobe Bryant was 41 years old.

>>> RELATED: Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

The sports world and especially the NBA were amazed when the news was first reported by the TMZ. Only four years ago, Bryant treated us in the final game of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers with an unforgettable performance of 60 points. That day, Kobe Bryant, a brilliant basketball player, switched to Kobe Bryant, father, family man and businessman.

Life and sport will continue this week. The NBA schedule continues without interruption. Crowds of people will arrive in South Florida for Sunday’s Super Bowl. You will attend concerts and parties the week before the league crowns another champion.

All with a heavy heart.

Wade, who retired in April and recently moved his family to Los Angeles, was incredulous.

“No, God, please, no!” He tweeted.

No, God please, no!

– DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Paul Pierce, who grew up in Los Angeles and became one of Bryant’s fiercest rivals as a member of the Celtics, just hoped it was a bad dream.

“This is currently not real,” Pierce tweeted.

The football world also reacted.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tweeted: “We already miss you, Kobe” with two heart and prayer emojis.

I covered Bryant’s first NBA all-star game in which he was a star among the biggest stars in Madison Square Garden when he was 19. Bryant was a starting guard for the West and led his team with 18 points. Only Michael Jordan, the man whose torch was handed over to Bryant in the early 2000s, achieved more.

>>> RELATED: Taylor Swift, Drake, more celebrities respond to Kobe Bryant’s death

The all-star game was the first of 18 for Bryant. He was a five-time champion and eleven-time All-NBA first team. He scored 33,643 points. He is qualified for the Basketball Hall of Fame this year and his induction is a slam dunk.

Bryant’s death comes less than 24 hours after LeBron James led him to 3rd place on the best time list, which Bryant recognized in a tweet late Saturday.

“Keep pushing the game forward at KingJames. I respect my brother very much. “This included No. 33644.

Bryant’s athletic ability wasn’t on the charts. He could hit you on the edge with his sweater or his strength. But it was his mental hardness and willingness to win, his relentless drive, his work ethic, and his desire to destroy opponents who were most admired.

He even created an alter ego when he nicknamed himself “Black Mama”, an idea he got after watching Quentin Tarantino’s film “Kill Bill”.

Bryant was a hero and an inspiration for this generation of players. He joined the league in 1996 directly from Lower Merion High School northwest of Philadelphia. The guess is that more Kobe Bryant sneakers were worn by NBA players these days – and more Kobe Bryant posters hung on the walls of the bedroom – than any other player when he was young.

Joel Embiid of the 76ers tweeted that because of KOBE, he started playing basketball after watching the 2010 finals. I had never seen a ball before and this final was the turning point in my life. I wanted to be like Kobe. “

Man, I don’t even know where to start. I started playing ball because of KOBE after seeing the 2010 final. I had never seen a ball before and this final was the turning point in my life. I wanted to be like Kobe. I am just so FREAKING SAD !!!!

RIP LEGEND

– Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid), January 26, 2020

LeBron talked about how much Bryant meant to him after Saturday’s game.

“It’s another guy I looked up to when I was in elementary and high school,” he said. “When I saw that he was just coming from high school, he was someone I used as inspiration. It was like wow. When I saw a 17 year old kid who came into the NBA and tried to influence one I used the franchise as a motivation. “

The Raptors and Spurs and the Celtics and Pelicans uniquely honored Bryant at the start of their games on Sunday. All four teams held the ball and took 24 second violations to start the game.

Kobe moved from 8th to 24th place in the 2006/07 season.

When Tyler Herro, the guardian of Miami Heat, who was born four years after Bryant joined the league, found out about the news, he tweeted that each team should be number 24.

A proposal that deserves some consideration.

