Green, who grew up in Boca Raton but recently moved to Jupiter, is eight shots behind the leader and 7 too short in the Grainbridge LPGA finals in Boca Rio

BOCA RATON – Shortly after Jaye Marie Green nearly flipped the ball into the cup in Saturday’s third hole in Boca Rio, Laura Durbin pulled out her Friday pairing guide, which included the green on the cover.

“She had it signed,” said Durbin, Jaye Marie’s aunt. “For good luck.”

Durbin put the instructions back in his pocket when her niece looked for Par. But for the rest of the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA on Saturday, this lucky charm was tested. After the birdies at No. 2 and 3, Green shot a number of 31 holes at No. 5 without a bogey. The ups and downs continued before Green ended with a 2 under 70 that included six birdies and four bogeys.

Now she is eight points behind leader Madelene Sagstrom in 13th place on the last lap on Sunday.

“It was definitely more stressful than yesterday,” said Green, referring to her 66 on Friday. “Yesterday my longest par putt was two feet. I didn’t hit the ball well today, but it felt really good to get a 2-under. It just wasn’t a great day.”

However, Green’s day was only a few centimeters from the historic day. Twice she thought she could have her first hole-in-one in seven years on the tour. Except for the 7-iron at 155-yard No. 3 she hit a wedge of 103 yards on the 17th, which was one turn when she fell into the cup.

“It was literally an inch,” said Green. “I thought,” Okay, that’s going to happen soon. “

Both tees were a relief in a round where she hit nine fairways while hitting twelve on her first two days and requiring 30 putts, three more than on Friday. Green then sought the advice of her most trusted teacher, her father Donnie.

Donnie Green teaches a broken sound in Boca Raton. His greatest success story is his daughter. I started asking Jaye Marie what she thought, what her father would say before interrupting her.

“It’s so funny, you read my mind.”

Here’s what Donnie saw – and then told Jaye Marie – when it came to her putting.

“It looked like her ball position was slightly forward. When she got there, the putter was already closed,” he said. “So I’m going to put that in the middle again.”

That is the physical. As for the mental part of your game …

“Usually he helps me mentally,” she said. “He’ll be like” Jaye “, it’s okay. It’s okay not to hit the ball great in one round.”

Jaye Marie was born in Fort Lauderdale and grew up in Boca Raton. After doing her first swings in a now defunct executive course in Fort Lauderdale, she started at Broken Sound. Four months ago, she decided to join many peers – men and women – and moved to the area of ​​the country where a professional golf tournament could take place and fill the field with locals.

Jaye Marie, who said she drives to Jupiter four or five times a week, decided to reduce commuting and become part of the city’s golf royal family. Throw an arrow on a map of this area and you are likely to meet not only the home of a professional golfer, but possibly also a hall of famer or a great master.

“You can’t go to a grocery store or restaurant in Jupiter without hitting a professional golfer,” she said.

“There are so many good golf courses, my coach is up there. I thought I just have to bite the ball and live up there. It’s amazing. I love it. And I’m still close to home.” , “

The area is so rich in golf kings that Jaye Marie is not even the leader of the Gainbridge LPGA among those who live in the north of Palm Beach County. This award goes to Jessica Korda of Palm Beach Gardens, who is a shot ahead of Jaye Marie at 8-Under.

Still, her father; Mother Stephanie; Aunt Laura and everyone else for whom Donnie and Jaye Marie have secured tickets will go into effect on Sunday and hope that she can win for the first time on the tour. Though eight shots seem to offer a lot of leeway, don’t say Jaye Marie, who has six top 10 players in her career, including second place at the Volunteer of America tournament in Texas.

“I still think I can win in my heart,” she said. “(Friday) I had a great round that was 6-under and definitely could have been a 10. If I put it together I can still make it in my heart.

“I shot 10, 9, 8 times before, so why not tomorrow in front of my whole family. That would be great.”

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

