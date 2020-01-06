advertisement

As tsar of college football for a day, here are ways to make a great game even better

A new champion has been crowned and college football is preparing for its 151st season in a week.

Clemson and LSU will have fought for the title after a long pause that raises the question: why wasn’t this game played this week? Nevertheless, one of these teams will be included 15-0 in the list of those who apply as one of the largest teams of all time.

As we prepare for a new season and prepare for the much too early top 25 rankings, I will name myself Czar of College Football for a day and make suggestions on how to improve a game that needs some improvements and adjustments to remain the great sport it has become.

Adjusting the early signing deadline: In 2017, the NCAA set the early signing deadline, which begins on the third Wednesday in December and lasts three days. I like the idea of ​​giving prospects the option of not having to wait until early February for signing, but here are some reasons why this date is postponed to August about a week after the camps open and two weeks before the season starts should.

In mid-December, too many coaches are overwhelmed, whether those whose season was extended about ten days earlier because of a conference championship game, those who are preparing for a bowl game, or those who have just been hired and have not yet done so have a rod pull together.

Which is reason # 2 for postponing this date. What we saw in Florida and Willie Taggart got fired after nine games is going to happen more and more. Any school thinking of making a change will feel the need to press the trigger during the season so that a new trainer can be hired in the first week of December to save the recruitment class.

The ability to void a letter of intent when a coach leaves: The NCAA seems to spin a wheel and see where it stops when it comes to who gets a waiver and who doesn’t when he changes. It depends on whether this athlete can afford a good lawyer. In this case, the chance of receiving a waiver and being allowed to play without having to wait a year increases.

Here’s a rule that shouldn’t have a gray area. If a trainer is fired or voluntarily resigns prior to spring training, anyone who has signed up during this recruitment phase should be allowed to re-open the recruitment process and void his or her letter of intent without penalty.

First, it would not cause as much chaos as many may think. Some actually sign because of school and not everyone would go nuts, and for many, there may not be many options elsewhere as schools approach their scholarship limit.

But is it fair for the 21 students who signed with Mississippi State that Joe Moorhead was released 16 days later, or for the 15 kids in Baylor who might see Matt Rhule leaving for the NFL?

Not all will go in fact, less than half would likely go, but give them this option.

One-off transfer without penalty: Speaking of transfer. I like allowing players to look for better options when things don’t work in their school, just as coaches are allowed to improve their careers. But here’s a suggestion that could take the guesswork out of the waiver process: allow each player to play a one-time transfer exception at another location without the penalty of losing a year of eligibility. And that should be for all sports.

Athletes can still use the transfer portal to review their options and can even use it multiple times. However, this is a one-time free ticket. After the first time, a year’s suspension is mandatory, except in extreme circumstances – and not because the competition at your current school has become tougher. Also, keep the graduate transfer rule.

Less time between the playoffs and the championship game: the championship game is about a week away, and it appears that the semi-final took place a month ago. The title game should have taken place this week, but the unusual schedule this year is a product of the GFP, which overruled the idea of ​​playing the semi-final on New Years Eve two out of three years after 2015. Then it was decided that the semi-final would be played on the Saturday closest to New Year’s Eve, which was December 28th this year. The problem was that the championship game was already booked for January 13th and the Superdome in New Orleans couldn’t postpone the game until January 6th. It was a nice, natural eight days between games.

Please, no matter what it takes, we will never be 16 days between these games again.

Finally, an eight-team playoff: I advocated expanding the playoffs for years, again this year when everyone thought we only had three teams that deserved the chance to play for a title.

We are in the middle of the twelve-year contract between the GFP and the ESPN, which has given us an excellent sample size. We all agree that the move from computers that select two teams to a committee that selects four teams for a playoff has benefited the game. Now let’s bring all five major conference champions and three teams together and find out a tournament, whether it’s the first round on campus or six bowls that spin the quarter-finals and semi-finals each year.

